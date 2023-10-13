This Week in Cleveland Food News: Crumb & Spigot Opens in Lakewood, Plus an Ode to Little Bar

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner Crumb & Spigot in Lakewood will open next week.

- Crumb & Spigot has debuted in Lakewood and for those that haven't made the trek out to the Bainbridge location, you're in for a treat on the west side.- Boom's Pizza will be joining the Van Aken party next year.- Paradise Biryani Pointe now has an outpost at the Carnegie Food Hub.- An ode to Little Bar, a Cleveland classic.- A reminder that Cleveland Pizza Week is right around the corner.- And finally, a sad goodbye to the many restaurants Cleveland has already lost in 2023.