This Week in Cleveland Food News: Crumb & Spigot Opens in Lakewood, Plus an Ode to Little Bar

A bite-sized recap of all the news fit to eat

By on Fri, Oct 13, 2023 at 8:41 am

click to enlarge Crumb & Spigot in Lakewood will open next week. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Crumb & Spigot in Lakewood will open next week.

- Crumb & Spigot has debuted in Lakewood and for those that haven't made the trek out to the Bainbridge location, you're in for a treat on the west side.

Crumb & Spigot in Lakewood will open next week.

First Look: Crumb & Spigot Lakewood, Opening Next Week: Diners can expect the same great food as the Bainbridge original.


- Boom's Pizza will be joining the Van Aken party next year.

Architect's rendering of Boom's Pizza Van Aken District

Boom's Pizza Announces East Side Location at Van Aken District in Shaker Heights: The team has just inked a deal for the recently vacated Michael’s Genuine space.


- Paradise Biryani Pointe now has an outpost at the Carnegie Food Hub.

Paradise Biryani Pointe opens today at the Carnegie Food Hub

Popular Indian Restaurant Paradise Biryani Pointe Opens Downtown Outpost Today at Carnegie Food Hub: “We are technically South Indian, but we pretty much offer a combination of everything.”


- An ode to Little Bar, a Cleveland classic.

Cleveland Classics: Little Bar is the Beloved Melting Pot of the City

Cleveland Classics: Little Bar is the Beloved Melting Pot of the City: "The bottom line is, we give a shit,” says longtime manager Patrick McNamara


- A reminder that Cleveland Pizza Week is right around the corner.

Cleveland Pizza Week Returns in November With $9 Pie Specials

Cleveland Pizza Week Returns in November With $9 Pie Specials: Any way you slice it, it's seven days of good eating


- And finally, a sad goodbye to the many restaurants Cleveland has already lost in 2023.

All the Cleveland Restaurants That Have Closed in 2023

Edison’s Next Door Pizza 2365 Professor Ave., ClevelandEdison's Next Door Pizza, which opened in the space next door to Edison's Pub two months ago, closed in late September. Not to be confused with Edison's Pizza Kitchen, which exited that space earlier this year after 15 years, Edison’s Next Door was operated by Pete LaGrange, son of property (and pub) owner Mark LaGrange. After decamping that space earlier this year, Edison's Pizza Kitchen planned to open a standalone pizzeria on Kenilworth, but that project is now dead. You can still find "the original Edison's pizza" inside some Lucky’s Market and Dave’s Markets.
Yum Yum’s512 Euclid Ave., ClevelandYum Yum's, a popular presence at the 5th Street Arcades for more than a decade, closed in January. Located in a petite storefront at the entrance to the arcade, Yum Yum's was a convenient spot for a morning coffee, bakery items like donuts, bagels and croissants, breakfast sandwiches, and a lunch (and early dinner) menu of sandwiches and gyros. The arcade, like many downtown businesses, is still struggling with lower foot traffic since the start of the pandemic. Domo Yakitori and Sushi3441 Tuttle Rd., Shaker HeightsDomo Yakitori and Sushi, which opened in 2020 at the Van Aken District, closed in January. The shop enjoyed a roomy corner space inside the Market Hall, setting itself apart from most of the stalls thanks to its own compact dining area. Soon, that space will become home to Ninja City, which has earned plenty of name recognition since opening eight years ago in University Circle. Approximately five years ago, the Asian-influenced bar and pub relocated to Gordon Square (6706 Detroit Ave.), where it has been happily ensconced ever since. Last summer, the owners added satellite shops at Tower City and the Global Center for Health Innovation. Manja Bar13373 Madison Ave., LakewoodManja, a Madison Village mainstay for just shy of 25 years, closed in February. The come-as-you-are corner bar was a haven since original owner Chris Andrews opened it in 1998. Almost single-handedly, Andrews turned that stretch of Lakewood into a destination, opening spots like Chris' Warped Records, Chain Link Addiction and the too-cool-for-school Capsule restaurant. Current owner John McNeil told Scene that the building was sold to his neighbor, the antiques and oddities shop Cleveland Curiosities, who plan to expand into the bar's space. Guthrie’s3465 Steelyard Commons., ClevelandAfter 12 years of dishing up chicken fingers at Steelyard Commons, the only Northeast Ohio location of Guthrie's closed for good in March. Founded in 1965 and pivoting to chicken fingers in 1982, the Alabama-based chain with dozens of locations throughout the south expanded as far north as Cleveland and as far south as Florida. Northeast Ohioans, of course, still have plenty of chicken finger options, what with the unrelenting arrival of Raising Cane's outposts throughout the region and, in our humble opinion, the best local option: Crispy Chick. Platform Beer Co.4125 Lorain Ave., ClevelandPlatform Beer Co., started in Cleveland in 2014 and acquired by Anheuser-Busch in 2019 from co-founders Paul Benner and Justin Carson, closed its Lorain Ave. taproom, its sour facility and taproom at Phunkenship, and ceased local production this past March. Platform last year laid off dozens in its Cleveland production facility as well as some in sales, the most recent evidence of turbulence at one of the city's most notable breweries. After a mass staff walkout at its Columbus taproom in 2021, Platform never reopened that location, and it's Cincinnati outpost closed recently as well. Karl’s Inn of the Barristers1264 West 3rd St.., ClevelandKarl Abounader had been a beloved fixture downtown for more than 45 years, longer when you tack on time spent working at legendary spots like Swingo's Keg & Quarter. His enduring eatery Karl's Inn of the Barristers began life in its final spot in the Warehouse District in 1991. It closed after St. Patrick's Day this year at the ripe-old age of 32. "The building was shut down and they're forcing me out," Abounader told Scene. "We're the last place standing."
About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
