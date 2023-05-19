This Week in Cleveland Food News: Daisy's, Geraci's, the Cleveland Asian Festival and More

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner Geraci's Slice Shop is opening Friday, May 19 in downtown Cleveland

- Daisy’s (5614 Fleet Ave.) in Slavic Village will reopen Memorial Day Weekend after sitting idle since the passing of its last owner, chef Walter Hyde, in 2021. It's good news all around.- There are a couple of new additions to AsiaTown you should add to your dining calendar.- Speaking of AsiaTown, it once again hosts Cleveland's Asian Festival this weekend.- Geraci's Slice Shop in Downtown Cleveland opens its doors today.- Brassica is coming to Westlake.- And this week's review from Scene dining editor takes readers to the adventuresome end of Little Italy where Wolf Pack Chorus is delivering unpretentious fine dining.