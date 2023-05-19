The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

This Week in Cleveland Food News: Daisy's, Geraci's, the Cleveland Asian Festival and More

Catch up the tasty bites you might have missed

By on Fri, May 19, 2023 at 7:19 am

click to enlarge Geraci's Slice Shop is opening Friday, May 19 in downtown Cleveland - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Geraci's Slice Shop is opening Friday, May 19 in downtown Cleveland
What happened in the Cleveland food world this week and what's on tap this weekend?

- Daisy’s (5614 Fleet Ave.) in Slavic Village will reopen Memorial Day Weekend after sitting idle since the passing of its last owner, chef Walter Hyde, in 2021. It's good news all around.
A new chapter for Daisy's in Slavic Village begins Memorial Day Weekend

Daisy's in Slavic Village to Reopen Memorial Day Weekend: “So far, the community reaction has been above and beyond what we ever expected."


- There are a couple of new additions to AsiaTown you should add to your dining calendar.
Now open in AsiaTown

Ice or Rice, Alpha Ramen Open in AsiaTown: The eateries are a few doors apart in the AsiaTown neighborhood


- Speaking of AsiaTown, it once again hosts Cleveland's Asian Festival this weekend.

Cleveland Asian Festival Returns to AsiaTown This Weekend

Cleveland Asian Festival Returns to AsiaTown This Weekend: The annual event is held in conjunction with Asian Pacific American Heritage Month


- Geraci's Slice Shop in Downtown Cleveland opens its doors today.

Geraci's Slice Shop is opening Friday, May 19 in downtown Cleveland

First Look: Geraci's Slice Shop, Opening Friday, May 19 Downtown: The '80s-themed pizza shop is built for lunch, dinner and late-night crowds


- Brassica is coming to Westlake.

Fresh-made food at Brassica

Columbus-Based Brassica to Open Second Greater Cleveland Shop in Westlake: "We are hoping to be open around the holidays.”


- And this week's review from Scene dining editor takes readers to the adventuresome end of Little Italy where Wolf Pack Chorus is delivering unpretentious fine dining.
Review: Wolf Pack Chorus Delivers Unpretentious Fine Dining in Little Italy

Review: Wolf Pack Chorus Delivers Unpretentious Fine Dining in Little Italy: Howling good times await


About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
