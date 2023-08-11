This Week in Cleveland Food News: Hello Restaurante Guanaquitas, Goodbye Boney Fingers

- Boney Fingers BBQ has called it a day after moving from the Arcade to the Campus District two years ago.
- The City Diner is back and better than ever.
- Scene dining editor Doug Trattner found a million reasons to stop by Patron Saint no matter the time of day.
- New Korean BBQ coming to Solon.
- Boss ChickNBeer is coming to Cuyahoga Falls.
