Vote for your favorites for Best Of Cleveland through 8/29

This Week in Cleveland Food News: Hello Restaurante Guanaquitas, Goodbye Boney Fingers

A bite-sized recap of all the news fit to eat

By on Fri, Aug 11, 2023 at 8:20 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge This Week in Cleveland Food News: Hello Restaurante Guanaquitas, Goodbye Boney Fingers
Photo by Doug Trattner
- Pupusa and taco fans on the near west side have reason to celebrate as Restaurante Guanaquitas 2 has opened in the former Big Egg spot in Detroit Shoreway.

Related
Guanaquitas Restaurante Now Open in Former Big Egg Space in Detroit Shoreway

Guanaquitas Restaurante Now Open in Former Big Egg Space in Detroit Shoreway: This is the second restaurant from the owner of Pupuseria y Antojitos Guanaquitas


- Boney Fingers BBQ has called it a day after moving from the Arcade to the Campus District two years ago.

Related
Boney Fingers BBQ Has Closed

Boney Fingers BBQ Has Closed: After a move from the Arcade, it opened in the Campus District


- The City Diner is back and better than ever.

Related
Corned beef hash at the City Diner.

The City Diner in Old Brooklyn is Back and Better Than Ever: Guests are treated to big smiles and a huge menu of diner staples


- Scene dining editor Doug Trattner found a million reasons to stop by Patron Saint no matter the time of day.

Related
At Patron Saint, a Charming All-Day Cafe Has You Covered Morning, Noon and Night

At Patron Saint, a Charming All-Day Cafe Has You Covered Morning, Noon and Night: Nosh, sip, stay


- New Korean BBQ coming to Solon.

Related
Former Akira and Hibachi Japan space in Solon to become Gogi En Korean BBQ.

Former Akira Sushi, Hibachi Japan Space in Solon to Become Korean BBQ Restaurant: Gogi En comes from the same group that runs Sushi En restaurants in Cleveland and Columbus


- Boss ChickNBeer is coming to Cuyahoga Falls.

Related
The famous sauceless wings at Boss ChicknBeer

Boss ChickNBeer to Open Shop in Cuyahoga Falls This Fall: "Cuyahoga Falls is exactly the type of tight-knit community that the Boss Chicks look for when scouting new locations."


Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The City Diner in Old Brooklyn is Back and Better Than Ever

By Douglas Trattner

Corned beef hash at the City Diner.

Former Akira Sushi, Hibachi Japan Space in Solon to Become Korean BBQ Restaurant

By Douglas Trattner

Former Akira and Hibachi Japan space in Solon to become Gogi En Korean BBQ.

At Patron Saint, a Charming All-Day Cafe Has You Covered Morning, Noon and Night

By Douglas Trattner

At Patron Saint, a Charming All-Day Cafe Has You Covered Morning, Noon and Night

Guanaquitas Restaurante Now Open in Former Big Egg Space in Detroit Shoreway

By Douglas Trattner

Guanaquitas Restaurante Now Open in Former Big Egg Space in Detroit Shoreway

Also in Food & Drink

Chardon Brewfest Brings Beer, Fun and Food This Saturday

By Scene Staff

Chardon Brewfest Brings Beer, Fun and Food This Saturday

Digital Issue

August 9, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us