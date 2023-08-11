This Week in Cleveland Food News: Hello Restaurante Guanaquitas, Goodbye Boney Fingers

click to enlarge Photo by Doug Trattner

- Pupusa and taco fans on the near west side have reason to celebrate as Restaurante Guanaquitas 2 has opened in the former Big Egg spot in Detroit Shoreway.- Boney Fingers BBQ has called it a day after moving from the Arcade to the Campus District two years ago.- The City Diner is back and better than ever.- Scene dining editor Doug Trattner found a million reasons to stop by Patron Saint no matter the time of day.- New Korean BBQ coming to Solon.- Boss ChickNBeer is coming to Cuyahoga Falls.