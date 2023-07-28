This Week in Cleveland Food News: Kosher Dogs and Deli Open at Progressive Field, Colina Debuting on Larchmere

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Chef Jeff Fisher's Salted Dough bound for Little Italy

- The kosher stand at Progressive Field has either been closed or not regularly serving kosher food for years, but Mendel Segal, of Mendel's Kansas City BBQ, has reopened the stand and is now serving kosher dogs, pastrami and more.- An acclaimed Baltimore chef is opening an intimate wine bar and bistro on Larchmere.- Cleveland said goodbye to Campus Pollyeyes almost as quickly as it said hello, but the good news is that Jeff Fisher is opening a Salted Dough in the now empty location soon.- La Playa Fresh Seafood, from the owner of Blue Habanero, is now open in Gordon Square.- Two new taco spots are drawing attention on Cleveland's west side.- Doinks Burger Joint completes the transition from pop-up to brick-and-mortar on Waterloo this week.- Battr brings Belgian waffles, bubble waffles, French crepes, gelato and more to Tremont.- Looking for that essential slice of pizza in Cleveland? We have you covered.