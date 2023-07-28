This Week in Cleveland Food News: Kosher Dogs and Deli Open at Progressive Field, Colina Debuting on Larchmere

A bite-sized recap of all the news fit to eat

By on Fri, Jul 28, 2023 at 7:17 am

click to enlarge Chef Jeff Fisher's Salted Dough bound for Little Italy - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Chef Jeff Fisher's Salted Dough bound for Little Italy

- The kosher stand at Progressive Field has either been closed or not regularly serving kosher food for years, but Mendel Segal, of Mendel's Kansas City BBQ, has reopened the stand and is now serving kosher dogs, pastrami and more.
- An acclaimed Baltimore chef is opening an intimate wine bar and bistro on Larchmere.
- Cleveland said goodbye to Campus Pollyeyes almost as quickly as it said hello, but the good news is that Jeff Fisher is opening a Salted Dough in the now empty location soon.
- La Playa Fresh Seafood, from the owner of Blue Habanero, is now open in Gordon Square.
- Two new taco spots are drawing attention on Cleveland's west side.
- Doinks Burger Joint completes the transition from pop-up to brick-and-mortar on Waterloo this week.
- Battr brings Belgian waffles, bubble waffles, French crepes, gelato and more to Tremont.
- Looking for that essential slice of pizza in Cleveland? We have you covered.
Cleveland's Essential Pizza Restaurants

Pizzeria DiLauro17800 Chillicothe Rd., Chagrin Falls Pizza lovers in Northeast Ohio got to know Adam DiLauro and his pies thanks to the Pizzeria DiLauro food truck, a mobile trailer with a built-in wood-fired oven., DiLauro parked the rig to refocus his attentions on a brick-and-mortar pizzeria of the same name. When it opened in 2021 in Bainbridge, Pizzeria DiLauro brought a little taste of the East Coast to the far East Side.
36 slides
ETailian13 Bell St., Chagrin FallsEddie Tancredi’s ETalian specializes in Naples-style wood-fired pizza. The oven, an Acunto, was custom made in Italy and has been installed in the open kitchen. At ETalian, they keep things simple, but fresh, focusing the operation on a handful of pies, salads and desserts. Biga Wood Fired Pizza9145 Chillcothe Rd., Kirtland You might call Kirtland’s Biga's pizza style neo-Neapolitan. While the restaurant doesn't adhere to the strict rules of the Vera Pizza Napoletana, they do their own version and knock it out of the park. The homemade desserts are also worth the trip. Farinacci Pizza Multiple Locations When you’ve been around since 1971, you must be doing something right. Whether it’s from their Hudson location or their Northfield one, you’re gonna get a tasty pie. Flour34205 Chagrin Blvd., Moreland Hills Flour might be named after a simple ingredient, but the Italian food cooked up by the culinary dream team of Paul Minnillo and Matt Mytro is anything but basic. While Flour has tons of great dishes on their menu, the thin-crust pizzas are sublime and needed to be included here. Congin’s PizzaMultiple Locations For some reason, this pizza place isn’t well known to all, but we can’t figure out why. With one location around Euclid and the other out in Chardon, there’s no excuse not to try a pie from here. A Slice Above8788 Pearl Rd., Strongsville If you’re looking for a slice in Strongsville, this is your spot. They have their own style along with New York and Chicago so you really can’t go wrong.
Click to View 36 slides
About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
