This Week in Cleveland Food News: Lakewood Steakhouse Opening and More

Artis Restaurant to open in Lakewood on August 21st.

- We're just days away from the debut of Artis in the former Side Quest spot in Lakewood, which Chef-owner Andrew Mansour describes as “a steakhouse that’s not a steakhouse.”- The Corky and Lenny's spot in Woodmere didn't sit vacant long: It'll soon be home to yet another location of the local Kintaro sushi and hot pot chain.- Shawn Monday last year decided to do some major reworking of his properties in Hudson, which included closing One Red Door and revamping the interior and menu. The result: Porta Rossa, an Italian-themed steakhouse that opened its doors recently.- On the pasta front, Scene Dining Editor Doug Trattner raved about his visit to Scorpacciata in Larchmere, noting how the brick-and-mortar space has given Chef Peter Reuter room to elevate his offerings from what had been served at two small stalls at Van Aken Market Hall.