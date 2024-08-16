This Week in Cleveland Food News: Lakewood Steakhouse Opening and More

[ { "name": "Ad - NativeInline - Injected", "component": "38482495", "insertPoint": "3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "5" },{ "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
- The Corky and Lenny's spot in Woodmere didn't sit vacant long: It'll soon be home to yet another location of the local Kintaro sushi and hot pot chain.
- Shawn Monday last year decided to do some major reworking of his properties in Hudson, which included closing One Red Door and revamping the interior and menu. The result: Porta Rossa, an Italian-themed steakhouse that opened its doors recently.
- On the pasta front, Scene Dining Editor Doug Trattner raved about his visit to Scorpacciata in Larchmere, noting how the brick-and-mortar space has given Chef Peter Reuter room to elevate his offerings from what had been served at two small stalls at Van Aken Market Hall.
