This Week in Cleveland Food News: Lakewood Steakhouse Opening and More

A bite-sized recap of all the news fit to eat

By on Fri, Aug 16, 2024 at 11:19 am

Artis Restaurant to open in Lakewood on August 21st.
Douglas Trattner
Artis Restaurant to open in Lakewood on August 21st.
- We're just days away from the debut of Artis in the former Side Quest spot in Lakewood, which Chef-owner Andrew Mansour describes as “a steakhouse that’s not a steakhouse.”


- The Corky and Lenny's spot in Woodmere didn't sit vacant long: It'll soon be home to yet another location of the local Kintaro sushi and hot pot chain.


- Shawn Monday last year decided to do some major reworking of his properties in Hudson, which included closing One Red Door and revamping the interior and menu. The result: Porta Rossa, an Italian-themed steakhouse that opened its doors recently.


- On the pasta front, Scene Dining Editor Doug Trattner raved about his visit to Scorpacciata in Larchmere, noting how the brick-and-mortar space has given Chef Peter Reuter room to elevate his offerings from what had been served at two small stalls at Van Aken Market Hall.



Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
August 14, 2024

