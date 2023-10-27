This Week in Cleveland Food News: Midnight Owl Brewing Opens in Shaker, New Lakewood Deli and More

A bite-sized recap of all the news fit to eat

By on Fri, Oct 27, 2023 at 7:58 am

click to enlarge Midnight Owl Brewing in Shaker opens this Saturday. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Midnight Owl Brewing in Shaker opens this Saturday.
- Shaker gets its first proper brewery this weekend. Here's what to expect from Midnight Owl.
Owners Rosemary Mudry and Joel Warger

First Look: Midnight Owl Brewing, Opening This Saturday in Shaker Heights: "It feels exciting to be finally ready to welcome people in and get to celebrate with them"


- Cleaveland Grocers in Brook Park suffered a massive fire that has forced it to close ahead of what will be a lengthy clean-up and construction project.
An after-hours blaze has forced Cleaveland Grocers in Brook Park to close for a couple months.

Cleaveland Grocers in Brook Park Sidelined by a Devastating Fire: Owner Fasih Syed says he hopes to reopen


- Lakewood, say hello to Black Market Meats, a new all-vegan deli.
Black Market Meats, an All-Vegan Grab-and-Go Deli, Opening This Week in Lakewood

Black Market Meats, an All-Vegan Grab-and-Go Deli, Opening This Week in Lakewood: Owner Todd Kronika was the chef behind Cloak & Dagger's vegan menu


- Dining editor Doug Trattner made the journey to Coppia in Chesterland and thinks you should too.
At Coppia in Chesterland, a Fine Dining Gem Worth the Journey

At Coppia in Chesterland, a Fine Dining Gem Worth the Journey: Chefs Hedy Pastrán and Talia Trovato have quickly turned their cozy restaurant into a destination


- Geraci's outpost at The Yard was so successful they're opening a full-service Italian restaurant down the street in Willoughby.
Geraci's to open a full-service restaurant in Willoughby.

Geraci's to Open a Full-Service Italian Restaurant in Willoughby: "We're not trying to reinvent the wheel, we just want to be your corner pizzeria and Italian restaurant."


- Good wine and a good cause at a BurkleHagen event.

Wine For Life Event at BurkleHagen Studio to Help Fund Rare Cancer Research

Wine For Life Event at BurkleHagen Studio to Help Fund Rare Cancer Research: "Our family foundation has committed to raising $5 million dollars in the next five years."


