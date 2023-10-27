This Week in Cleveland Food News: Midnight Owl Brewing Opens in Shaker, New Lakewood Deli and More

- Cleaveland Grocers in Brook Park suffered a massive fire that has forced it to close ahead of what will be a lengthy clean-up and construction project.
- Lakewood, say hello to Black Market Meats, a new all-vegan deli.
- Dining editor Doug Trattner made the journey to Coppia in Chesterland and thinks you should too.
- Geraci's outpost at The Yard was so successful they're opening a full-service Italian restaurant down the street in Willoughby.
- Good wine and a good cause at a BurkleHagen event.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed