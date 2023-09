click to enlarge Clarkson Potter New Symon cookbook drops Sept. 12

- On September 12, Michael Symon's latest — and largest — cookbook hits the streets. As always, Scene dining editor Doug Trattner is co-author.- The Village Dog — a “cool, trendy” hot dog diner, to open in Slavic Village this month.- Sweet Pork Wilson's BBQ is now open on Cleveland-Lakewood border.- Hallelujah! Cleveland Wing Week returns to the Land this month.- Dig into Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week, running Sept. 7-14