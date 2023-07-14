Nominate your favorites for Best Of Cleveland 2023

This Week in Cleveland Food News: New Filipino, New Fahrenheit, and Some Closures

A bite-sized recap of all the news fit to eat

By on Fri, Jul 14, 2023 at 8:22 am

Share on Nextdoor
The rooftop patio at Fahrenheit - Photo by Doug Trattner
Photo by Doug Trattner
The rooftop patio at Fahrenheit

- Fahrenheit opens today in downtown Cleveland and it looks to be an immediate winner in every way.

Related
Fahrenheit in Downtown Cleveland opens July 14.

First Look: Fahrenheit, Opening in Downtown Cleveland Friday, July 14: Chef Rocco Whalen's new spot is a stunning addition to downtown's restaurant scene


- After some delays, Tita Flora's Filipino Restaurant has debuted in Independence.

Related
There will be lumpia galore at Tita Flora's

Now Open: Tita Flora’s Filipino Restaurant in Independence: Diners can enjoy lumpia, pancit, sisig, adobo and more.


- Hello Cleveland Sandwich Co. at Tower City.

Related
Cleveland Sandwich Co. Now Open at Tower City

Cleveland Sandwich Co. Now Open at Tower City: It joins Everybody Eatz/Yes It's Fresh! as new eatery options


- Goodbye, Smokin' Mary's.

Related
Brisket tacos at Smokin' Mary's

Smokin' Mary's in North Ridgeville Has Closed: Salty Mary's and Hail Mary's remain very much open


- Hello, Verbena.

Related
Verbena, a Non-Alcoholic Bar and Shop, Now Open in Hingetown

Verbena, a Non-Alcoholic Bar and Shop, Now Open in Hingetown: “People are craving alternatives to alcohol"


- Goodbye, Truman's 216.

Related
Truman's 216 Closing in the Flats East Bank

Truman's 216 Closing in the Flats East Bank: Changes in the Flats


- Hello, Yours Truly Mayfield (again).

Related
Yours Truly Mayfield reopens July 17

Yours Truly Mayfield, Closed Since Winter, Reopens with 'Kitchen & Bar' Format Monday, July 17: "The facility was just warn out, so we started all over again," says Larry Shibley.


- Still a few days to get in on the Cleveland Burger Week action. What are you waiting for?

Slideshow

All the Restaurants Participating in Cleveland Burger Week and What They're Serving for Just $7

Gunselman’s Tavern 21490 Lorain Rd., Fairview Park Gunselman’s Tavern is offering an all beef patty (short rib/brisket/chuck blend) with Gunny burger sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onion on a brioche bun. Impossible patty for $4 extra. Brew Kettle Special: $12 burger and Brew Kettle Beer.
54 slides
All Saints Public House 1261 West 76th St., Cleveland All Saints Public House will be offering a 1/3 pound steak burger chargrilled. Served on a grilled ciabatta bun with wild arugula, a smoked Gouda bacon cream cheese spread, crispy onion petals, and roasted red pepper aioli. Brew Kettle special available for $11. Magic Rabbit shot for $5. American Burger Bar at the JACK Cleveland Casino 100 Public Square, Cleveland At the JACK Cleveland Casino, the American Burger Bar is offering a crispy guacamole burger, sirloin & chuck blend, local brioche bun, pepperjack cheese, crispy fried guacamole fritters, spicy mayo. Impossible burger patty & vegan cheese available upon request. American Burger Bar at the JACK Thistledown Racino 21501 Emery Rd., North Randall At the JACK Thistledown Racino, the American Burger Bar is offering a crispy guacamole burger, sirloin & chuck blend, local brioche bun, pepperjack cheese, crispy fried guacamole fritters, spicy mayo. Impossible burger patty & vegan cheese available upon request. Around the Corner18616 Detroit Rd., LakewoodAround the Corner is offering a ½ pound black angus burger with cheddar cheese, bacon, and BBQ sauce, topped with an onion ring. Brew Kettle special - burger and White Raja for $13. Ballantine4113 Erie St., Willoughby In Willoughby, Ballantine is offering their chili-cheese burger with house made chili con carne, smoked cheddar, fried onion straws, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato and onion and their hatch green chili burger with diced hatch green chilies, pepper jack cheese, spicy mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion. Side of fries for $4 and take out add $1. Impossible burger substitute $3. Burger of choice and a Brew Kettle White Rajah for $11. Magic Rabbit shot for $5. Barley House1261 West 6th St., Cleveland Barley House is offering their double smashed Ohio beef patties with corned beef, a fried egg, Barley House cole slaw and a brioche bun. Magic Rabbit shot for $5 available.
Click to View 54 slides

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

First Look: Fahrenheit, Opening in Downtown Cleveland Friday, July 14

By Douglas Trattner

Fahrenheit in Downtown Cleveland opens July 14.

Now Open: Tita Flora’s Filipino Restaurant in Independence

By Douglas Trattner

There will be lumpia galore at Tita Flora's

Verbena, a Non-Alcoholic Bar and Shop, Now Open in Hingetown

By Douglas Trattner

Verbena, a Non-Alcoholic Bar and Shop, Now Open in Hingetown

Yours Truly Mayfield, Closed Since Winter, Reopens with 'Kitchen & Bar' Format Monday, July 17

By Douglas Trattner

Yours Truly Mayfield reopens July 17

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us