This Week in Cleveland Food News: New Filipino, New Fahrenheit, and Some Closures

- Fahrenheit opens today in downtown Cleveland and it looks to be an immediate winner in every way.
- After some delays, Tita Flora's Filipino Restaurant has debuted in Independence.
- Hello Cleveland Sandwich Co. at Tower City.
- Goodbye, Smokin' Mary's.
- Hello, Verbena.
- Goodbye, Truman's 216.
- Hello, Yours Truly Mayfield (again).
- Still a few days to get in on the Cleveland Burger Week action. What are you waiting for?
Slideshow
All the Restaurants Participating in Cleveland Burger Week and What They're Serving for Just $7
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed