This Week in Cleveland Food News: New Sandwiches, Pho and More

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner A sandwich from the newly opened Affettati in Little Italy.

- A nondescript storefront in Little Italy is preparing some simple but amazing sandwiches. The secret sauce behind Affettati is the fresh-baked bread, which is used to cradle a few choice ingredients like fresh mozzarella, sliced prosciutto, and a small number of condiments.- After operating places like Lox, Stock and Brisket and the Rice Shop, Anthony Zappola wanted to create a place that could deliver high-quality foods in a swift, streamlined manner. He has achieved that goal at Tripi, which is located in Ohio City.- The former Campbell's Sweets space in Ohio City will become home to another Build the Pho, a build-your-own-bowl-style noodle shop with a location in University Circle.- Sauce the City in University Heights is closing this Saturday after two and a half years.- But Angie's Soul Cafe is opening a new restaurant in the same spot in the coming weeks.