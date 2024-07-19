This Week in Cleveland Food News: New Sandwiches, Pho and More

- After operating places like Lox, Stock and Brisket and the Rice Shop, Anthony Zappola wanted to create a place that could deliver high-quality foods in a swift, streamlined manner. He has achieved that goal at Tripi, which is located in Ohio City.
- The former Campbell's Sweets space in Ohio City will become home to another Build the Pho, a build-your-own-bowl-style noodle shop with a location in University Circle.
- Sauce the City in University Heights is closing this Saturday after two and a half years.
- But Angie's Soul Cafe is opening a new restaurant in the same spot in the coming weeks.
