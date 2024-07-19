This Week in Cleveland Food News: New Sandwiches, Pho and More

A bite-sized recap of all the news that's fit to eat

By on Fri, Jul 19, 2024 at 1:14 pm

click to enlarge A sandwich from the newly opened Affettati in Little Italy. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
A sandwich from the newly opened Affettati in Little Italy.
- A nondescript storefront in Little Italy is preparing some simple but amazing sandwiches. The secret sauce behind Affettati is the fresh-baked bread, which is used to cradle a few choice ingredients like fresh mozzarella, sliced prosciutto, and a small number of condiments.


- After operating places like Lox, Stock and Brisket and the Rice Shop, Anthony Zappola wanted to create a place that could deliver high-quality foods in a swift, streamlined manner. He has achieved that goal at Tripi, which is located in Ohio City.


- The former Campbell's Sweets space in Ohio City will become home to another Build the Pho, a build-your-own-bowl-style noodle shop with a location in University Circle.


- Sauce the City in University Heights is closing this Saturday after two and a half years.


- But Angie's Soul Cafe is opening a new restaurant in the same spot in the coming weeks.


Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
July 3, 2024

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

© 2024 Cleveland Scene
