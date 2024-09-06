This Week in Cleveland Food News: Paloma at Van Aken District Evolving and More

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner Paloma at Van Aken District to briefly close to usher in some changes.

- After earning a reputation as a casual but chef-driven taco restaurant, the 2-year-old Paloma at Van Aken District is preparing to make a shift. On September 14th, the restaurant will close its doors for 10 days to usher in changes both to space and menu.- Set to open this winter in Playhouse Square, The Friars’ Table will feature “a seasonal menu inspired by monastic cuisine.” It's a partnership Brandon Chrostowski and Cleveland Capuchin Ministries.- “If you’ve been to Chopt in the Northeast, it will be very similar to that,” says Ben Buckley about Greens Salad Co., opening this spring at Intro in Ohio City.- ICYMI Kintaro is expanding again, this time taking the spot in Woodmere left vacant in the wake of Corky & Lenny's closing.Lagerland was a celebration of the past, present and future of Cleveland’s Lager history. Breweries presented the full spectrum of Lager beers such as Pilsner, Helles, Marzen, Oktoberfest, Vienna Lager, Maibock and more. Here's what we saw.