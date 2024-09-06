This Week in Cleveland Food News: Paloma at Van Aken District Evolving and More

A bite-sized recap of all the news fit to eat

Fri, Sep 6, 2024

click to enlarge Paloma at Van Aken District to briefly close to usher in some changes. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Paloma at Van Aken District to briefly close to usher in some changes.
- After earning a reputation as a casual but chef-driven taco restaurant, the 2-year-old Paloma at Van Aken District is preparing to make a shift. On September 14th, the restaurant will close its doors for 10 days to usher in changes both to space and menu.

- Set to open this winter in Playhouse Square, The Friars’ Table will feature “a seasonal menu inspired by monastic cuisine.” It's a partnership Brandon Chrostowski and Cleveland Capuchin Ministries.

- “If you’ve been to Chopt in the Northeast, it will be very similar to that,” says Ben Buckley about Greens Salad Co., opening this spring at Intro in Ohio City.

- ICYMI Kintaro is expanding again, this time taking the spot in Woodmere left vacant in the wake of Corky & Lenny's closing.

Lagerland was a celebration of the past, present and future of Cleveland's Lager history. Breweries presented the full spectrum of Lager beers such as Pilsner, Helles, Marzen, Oktoberfest, Vienna Lager, Maibock and more.
Slideshow

Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Lagerland at Collision Bend

Lagerland at Collision Bend Brewery
Lagerland at Collision Bend Brewery Lagerland at Collision Bend Brewery Lagerland at Collision Bend Brewery Lagerland at Collision Bend Brewery Lagerland at Collision Bend Brewery Lagerland at Collision Bend Brewery
Click to View 51 slides
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Douglas Trattner

August 28, 2024

