This Week in Cleveland Food News: Patron Saint Opens, Brown Derby Closes, and Patios to Hit This Summer

- Patron Saint is now open in Ohio City and you're going to find yourself there morning, noon and night.
- Pickle and chill? Pickle and chill.
-Girves Brown Derby, which once boasted dozens of locations, is down to just a handful after the closure of the Lyndhurst location.
- Chef Demetrios Atheneos opened a new deli on Lee this week.
- The Cleveland restaurant patios where you should be spending your summer.
