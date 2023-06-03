This Week in Cleveland Food News: Patron Saint Opens, Brown Derby Closes, and Patios to Hit This Summer

click to enlarge Photo by Doug Trattner The Fairmount, which has one of our favorite patios in Cleveland

- Patron Saint is now open in Ohio City and you're going to find yourself there morning, noon and night.- Pickle and chill? Pickle and chill.-Girves Brown Derby, which once boasted dozens of locations, is down to just a handful after the closure of the Lyndhurst location.- Chef Demetrios Atheneos opened a new deli on Lee this week.- The Cleveland restaurant patios where you should be spending your summer.