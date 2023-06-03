Ale Fest returns to Tremont in Lincoln Park on Saturday, July 15th!

This Week in Cleveland Food News: Patron Saint Opens, Brown Derby Closes, and Patios to Hit This Summer

A bite-sized recap of the week that was

By on Sat, Jun 3, 2023 at 9:23 am

click to enlarge The Fairmount, which has one of our favorite patios in Cleveland - Photo by Doug Trattner
Photo by Doug Trattner
The Fairmount, which has one of our favorite patios in Cleveland

- Patron Saint is now open in Ohio City and you're going to find yourself there morning, noon and night.

Related
Owner Marie Artale at Patron Saint.

Now Open: Patron Saint, an Italian-Inspired All-Day Cafe and Aperitivo Bar in Ohio City: The breezy cafe is located in the Vitrolite building in Hingetown


- Pickle and chill? Pickle and chill.

Related
The indoor pickleball courts at Pickle and Chill in Columbus.

Columbus-Based Pickle and Chill to Open Indoor/Outdoor Pickleball Facility in Beachwood: "Pickle and Chill is a concept that embraces all levels of pickleball."


-Girves Brown Derby, which once boasted dozens of locations, is down to just a handful after the closure of the Lyndhurst location.

Related
Girves Brown Derby Closes Lyndhurst Location

Girves Brown Derby Closes Lyndhurst Location: Launched in Akron 80 years ago, the chain grew to some 50 locations


- Chef Demetrios Atheneos opened a new deli on Lee this week.

Related
Dominic's Deli on Lee is stocked and ready to go.

Chef Demetrios Atheneos to Open Dominic's Deli on Lee This Week: The tidy shop will sell soups, hoagies, Sicilian pizza and retail pantry items


- The Cleveland restaurant patios where you should be spending your summer.

Slideshow

The Best Cleveland Restaurant Patios to Visit This Summer

1330 On The River 1330 Old River Rd., Cleveland This relative newcomer to the Flats has reworked the former East End property into a stylish waterfront bistro a few steps off the beaten path. Head to the rear of the restaurant, where a small, tasteful patio offers views of the river and enjoy dishes like bacon-wrapped figs, pesto chicken sandwiches and grilled lamb chops with Brussels.
54 slides
Bar 32100 Lakeside Ave. East., Cleveland The views from this cantilevered “rooftop” patio on the 32nd floor of the Hilton Cleveland hotel are nothing short of dramatic. If you’re looking for a place to enjoy craft cocktails and light bites 400 feet above the shoreline, head straight to the top of this shiny tower. Boss Dog Brewing Company2179 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights Brothers Josh and Jason Sweet have settled into a lovely groove at this Cleveland Heights watering hole. After converting the former Lemon Grass restaurant into a contemporary brewpub, they went to work on the exterior. Today, that spacious rear patio is one of Lee Road’s best alfresco bars. BrewDog1956 Carter Rd, ClevelandWe must tip our caps to this Scotland-based brewery for transforming a desolate patch on the Scranton Peninsula into one of the city’s most impressive riverside beer gardens. The surrounding city, bridge and water views are breathtaking, the beer selection pairs house cult faves with guest locals, and the food is surprisingly praise-worthy. Forest City Brewery2135 Columbus Rd., Cleveland Forest City doesn’t get the same level of attention as some of the bigger breweries in town, but this leafy beer garden is increasingly on people’s radar. Located in Duck Island, the shady, mulch-strewn hideout is a great place to chill with friends and pets while sampling brewmaster Matt Smedley’s small-batch brews. Anatolia Cafe2270 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights Anatolia’s bustling sidewalk patio seems to stretch an entire block. Fenced, partially covered and spruced up with greenery, the tasteful perch is the ideal setting on which to enjoy sunny Mediterranean and Middle Eastern foods. Dishes like thin-sliced doner, mixed grilled kebabs and honey-soaked baklava taste better in the open air. Fat Cats 2061 West 10th St., Cleveland The views of downtown from Fat Cats’ small but jaunty patio are reason enough to visit this Tremont pioneer. But so too is the globally inspired menu, offering up an eclectic mix of unique and delicious dishes like steamed buns, grilled octopus, Filipino pancit and adobo fried chicken. Great service and an attractive wine list add to the experience.
Click to View 54 slides

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Saucy Brew Works Closes Michigan Location

By Lee DeVito

It has now closed

Columbus-Based Pickle and Chill to Open Indoor/Outdoor Pickleball Facility in Beachwood

By Douglas Trattner

The indoor pickleball courts at Pickle and Chill in Columbus.

Now Open: Patron Saint, an Italian-Inspired All-Day Cafe and Aperitivo Bar in Ohio City

By Douglas Trattner

Owner Marie Artale at Patron Saint.

Zachary Bond of the Spot on Lakeshore to Open the Club Lounge at Lost Nation Sports Park

By Douglas Trattner

Chef Zachary Bond is taking over the former Players Club at Lost Nation Sports Park.

Fat Head's Brewery Cleans Up at 2023 World Beer Cup

By Douglas Trattner

Fat Head's Brewery Cleans Up at 2023 World Beer Cup

Western Reserve Meadery in Duck Island to Permanently Close This Month

By Vince Grzegorek

The tasting room will remain open until May 20

FRUITBLOOD Wines are Now Available in Ohio Bars and Stores

By Kelsey Graham

FRUITBLOOD specializes in fruit-forward wine.

