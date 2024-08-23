This Week in Cleveland Food News: Positive Change on East 4th

click to enlarge Douglas Trattner A little bit of Nashville is coming to Cleveland

- The former Greenhouse/Indie/Gabriel's Southern Table space should stop being a revolving door after Jolene's, a new country bar, opens there early next year.- Nighttown the original made it many decades. Version 2.0 didn't last a year.- Spend one of the last weekends of summer getting stinky at the Cleveland Garlic Festival this weekend.- Does it feel like a million new restaurants opened this year? You're not far off. How many have you tried?