This Week in Cleveland Food News: Positive Change on East 4th

A little bit of Nashville is coming to Cleveland
Douglas Trattner
A little bit of Nashville is coming to Cleveland
- The former Greenhouse/Indie/Gabriel's Southern Table space should stop being a revolving door after Jolene's, a new country bar, opens there early next year.


- Nighttown the original made it many decades. Version 2.0 didn't last a year.


- Spend one of the last weekends of summer getting stinky at the Cleveland Garlic Festival this weekend.


- Does it feel like a million new restaurants opened this year? You're not far off. How many have you tried?

The Rooftop Restaurant and Wine Bar at RH Cleveland, The GalleryThe Gallery is a three-story, 55,000-square-foot showroom that blurs “the lines between residential and retail, indoors and outdoors, home and hospitality.” Like those located in Chicago, New York, San Francisco, and Banbury, England, the one in Orange Village has a robust food and beverage component. Chef Kyle Anderson oversees lunch and dinner menus populated by “enduring classics” such as burrata with grilled ciabatta, grilled avocado with crème fraiche and caviar, shrimp cocktails and Caesar salads. Lobster rolls and a grilled steak sandwich join larger plates like pesto pasta, roast chicken and broiled salmon. To start the day and at lunch, the menu offers wholesome items like avocado toast, French omelets, Swedish pancakes and a bagel, lox and schmear platter. Salads, burgers, chicken sandwiches and BLTs join larger plates with pasta, chops and fish. A wine bar situated by a pair of wall fountains serves wines from around the globe in a stunning rooftop setting.
ArtisLike most big restaurant projects, Artis (17900 Detroit Ave., 216-785-9785) is arriving on the scene a little later than anticipated. Okay, a year later than anticipated. But after two years of work, chef-owner Andrew Mansour opened his restaurant this week. The construction transformed the former Side Quest/Eddy & Iggy's building into a sleek and modern steakhouse with art deco accents. The 90-seat bar and dining room features a wall of glass that looks out onto Detroit Avenue. Mansour describes Artis as “a steakhouse that’s not a steakhouse.” Agave & Rye28601 Chagrin Blvd.In March, Agave & Rye opened its second Cleveland location at Eton Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere. Billed as a modern tequila and bourbon hall that serves “epic tacos,” the restaurant is known for its double-shelled tacos, which feature crunchy corn and soft flour shells sandwiched together by beans, queso, pimento or guacamole. Fillings and combinations range from the Plain Jane, stuffed with ground beef, shredded lettuce, white cheddar and diced tomato on up to the Crown Jewel starring butter-and-garlic lobster, shiitake mushrooms and truffle mac and cheese. Others feature kangaroo meat, Nathan’s hot dogs, carne asada and tater tots. The bar stocks one of the largest bourbon and tequila selections around, which wind up in punches, slushies and margaritas that can be purchased by the glass, mug or pitcher. Best Steak & Gyro13620 Euclid Ave.Since 1968, Best Steak and Gyro has been the place to go for hot breakfasts, speedy lunches and filling late-night eats. In 2022, Butch Love purchased the businesses from the Sarris family, who had operated it since the beginning. He has since remodeled the East Cleveland restaurant and now has plans to expand the brand. That includes a new downtown location at the 5th Street Arcades that opened in March. He will condense the menu to focus on breakfast dishes, gyros, steak and chicken cheesesteaks, breakfast and other dishes, which will be available 24 hours a day and via DoorDash and Uber Eats. Boss ChickNBeer1791 Front St., Cuyahoga FallsHeather Doeberling and partner Emily Moes opened the first shop in Berea back in 2018. They have since added locations in Bay Village and Seven Hills and, this year, Cuyahoga Falls. The menu offers the same wealth of wings, including the increasingly popular vegan items. Good Company60 S. Maple St., AkronThe southern outpost of Good Company opened its doors in March, taking over the spot that once housed Spotted Owl. Launched by chef Brett Sawyer in 2019, it was folded into Will Hollingsworth’s Buildings & Food Hospitality Group in 2022. The Akron-based Good Company will offer the same chef-driven American food as the original. Diners can expect world-class wings, amazing sandwiches, burgers and patty melts, and enough starters, sides, and salads to please everyone in the group. An excellent beverage program includes beer, wine, cocktails and boozy milkshakes. Antica Italian Restaurant3355 Richmond Rd.Owner Fadi Daoud in March debuted the second location of Antica, which has been a hit in the original location in Avon. Housed in the former Red and Cut 151 space, the Antica in Beachwood offers a similar menu with the exception of a few more steak and seafood options. Everything from the pizza and pasta dough to the tiramisu is made in house. Appetizers include arancini, Kobe meatballs, shrimp scampi and fried calamari. A roster of soups and salads joins a half dozen thin, crisp pizzas, including the signature chicken parmesan “pizza.”
