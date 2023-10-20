This Week in Cleveland Food News: Rowley Returns, New Club in Ohio City and More

A bite-sized recap of all the news fit to eat

By on Fri, Oct 20, 2023 at 12:46 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Bahn Mi at Rowley Inn - Hillcrest Foods
Hillcrest Foods
Bahn Mi at Rowley Inn

- Say hello to Smoke & Mirrors, a new dance club and rum bar opening in Ohio City today.
Related
Smoke & Mirrors, a Dance Club and Rum Bar, Opens in Ohio City Friday

Smoke & Mirrors, a Dance Club and Rum Bar, Opens in Ohio City Friday: From Sam McNulty and company, the new bar is below recently opened Clandestina


- The Rowley hit pause to do some renovations and a menu refresh. It'll reopen very soon.
Related
Bahn Mi at Rowley Inn

Tremont's Rowley Inn, Closed For Updates Since Early August, to Reopen November 2: Thanks to a new kitchen, guests can expect “quicker, more efficient service" and a refreshed menu.


- Head on down to Hudson for a new cocktail bar.
Related
The Revival Room opened this week in downtown Hudson

Now Open: Cocktail-Focused Revival Room in Downtown Hudson: The charming bar is operated by Gretchen Erb of Oak and Embers


- The Chagrin Tavern is under new ownership, and we've got the details on what to expect.

Related
Chagrin Tavern occupies a beautiful spot on the Chagrin River in Eastlake.

New Ownership at the Chagrin Tavern in Eastlake to Usher in Improvements: "If you think about how unique Shooter's was when they first opened up, this is about the same."

- How many of the 20 hottest new restaurants in Cleveland to open in 2023 have you been to?
Slideshow

The Hottest New Restaurants That Opened in Cleveland This Year

Patron Saint2915 Detroit Ave., ClevelandOpen only since early June, Patron Saint feels like it’s been an essential part of this community for years. Owner Marie Artale tapped chef David Kocab to craft a farm-to-table regional Italian menu that leans light, wholesome, seasonal and satisfying. Patron Saint is the kind of place where “a quick glass of wine” can cascade into a tipsy two-hour feast. As an all-day café, Patron Saint transitions from early morning coffee service through early evening aperitivo hour. The 50-seat café boasts a window counter with lake views, comfortable banquettes, a standing rail, and bar seating. While not a traditional restaurant, Patron Saint’s all-day menu offers enough variety and heft to cobble together a lovely meal.
20 slides
Abundance Cafe1975 Lee Rd., Cleveland HeightsFor the past year, chef Liu Fang and Carl Setzer have made themselves known around town. What began as occasional pop-ups selling buns, dumplings and noodles under the name Abundance Culinary advanced to weekly two-day residencies at Larder in Ohio City. At those events, and others across town at Rising Star in Cleveland Heights, the pair cultivated a passionate, dedicated following for Fang’s elevated Chinese cooking. The chef leans into our region’s bounty to craft modern interpretations of classic Chinese dishes. Diners on both sides of town have grown fond of items like Chinese sausage-filled dumplings, dry-fried green beans, Shanghai scallion noodles, honey ma wings and Huainan brisket ramen.The pair opened their own permanent space at the old diners on Lee Road this August and hopefully will be there for a long time to come. Doinks Burger Bar15519 Waterloo Rd., Cleveland Doinks Burger Joint enjoyed a long, fruitful run as a garage-based biz before setting up semi-permanent residency at the Cleveland Brewery, which continued until they opened this summer in their own location. The outpouring of community support persuaded partners Bonn Rassavong and Peter Brown to make the jump to a brick-and-mortar venture. The 1,200-square-foot space sits a half a block west of Brown’s Six Shooter storefront. The star of the show is the OG Doinks burger, a double smash burger with American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, sauteed onions and special sauce. They also offer a handful of burger specials, a veggie option and few hot and cold sides. The “seltzer bar” features a selection of hard-seltzer cocktails made with muddled fruits and house-made syrups. Tutto Carne2181 Murray Hill Rd., ClevelandThis Italian-themed steakhouse, which opened in late spring of 2023, is operated by Ladner and Carl Quagliata, the chef-owners behind Giovanni’s, Smokin’ Q’s BBQ, Paloma and The Village Butcher. In the former Nora spot in Little Italy, the space has been completely transformed into a stylish and sophisticated 45-seat bistro. Chef de cuisine Ryan O’Driscoll oversees a steakhouse-style menu that benefits greatly from the owners’ sister establishment, The Village Butcher. A selection of other steaks and chops is joined by items like seared halibut with littleneck clams in horseradish broth, pan-seared scallops with bacon, potato and spring pea pesto, and a dry-aged beef burger topped with taleggio, short rib onions, bacon and special sauce. For pasta fans, Ladner and his team have assembled a roster of classic dishes. Dukes `n Boots4027 Erie St., WilloughbyChef Dante Boccuzzi's first foray to the East Side welcomed its first guests in May. Located in the heart of Willoughby on Erie Street, the Southern-styled saloon elevates the honky-tonk vibe thanks to warm wood, exposed brick and a menu designed by a Michelin-starred chef. Heading up the kitchen is chef Emily Campion, who has been working at Ginko and Dante for the past year. She takes the reins of the 60-seat restaurant with an eye on quality, consistency and creativity. "The food is traditional Southern but done right, refined but approachable," she explains. Out back is a spacious 60-seat patio ringed by a rusted-metal fence. There is also live country-style music Fridays or Saturdays, inside or outside, weather depending. Paloma20041 Walker Rd., Shaker HeightsOne of the last remaining marquee restaurant spaces at Van Aken District was snagged by the team behind Giovanni’s and Smokin’ Q’s BBQ. From partners Zachary Ladner and Carl Quagliata of Giovanni’s and the Village Butcher, Paloma is a taco-focused modern-Mexican restaurant that is a bit more elevated than what’s typically offered. What exits the kitchen here can only come from the mind of a Culinary Institute of America graduate who grew up in Texas. Proteins like lamb, duck, oxtail, beef short rib and fresh-catch seafood take the place of the ubiquitous ground beef, pulled pork and white-meat chicken. Instead of bland shredded cheese, wilted greens and watery salsas, the tacos here are topped with dewy micro-herbs, crispy veggies, vibrant sauces and salty cotija cheese. Tita Flora’s6531 Brecksville Rd., IndependenceWhen it comes to cuisines that are sorely lacking in Cleveland, Filipino is at the very top of the list. The melting-pot cuisine of the Philippines continues to climb in popularity around the nation.The 60-seat restaurant in Independence is studded with Filipino staples and classics like crispy lumpia, filled with either vegetables or pork; pork or tofu sisig served on a sizzling platter; pancit, made with rice or wheat noodles; and longsilog, the all-day breakfast dish of sausage fried rice topped with a fried egg.
Click to View 20 slides
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Now Open: Cocktail-Focused Revival Room in Downtown Hudson

By Douglas Trattner

The Revival Room opened this week in downtown Hudson

Tremont's Rowley Inn, Closed For Updates Since Early August, to Reopen November 2

By Douglas Trattner

Bahn Mi at Rowley Inn

Smoke & Mirrors, a Dance Club and Rum Bar, Opens in Ohio City Friday

By Vince Grzegorek

Smoke & Mirrors, a Dance Club and Rum Bar, Opens in Ohio City Friday

Gio’s Pastaria, Haute Doughnuts to Open in Van Aken as Scorpacciata Pizza and Pasta Shops Set to Depart

By Douglas Trattner

Some changes coming to Van Aken District Market Hall.

Also in Food & Drink

Smoke & Mirrors, a Dance Club and Rum Bar, Opens in Ohio City Friday

By Vince Grzegorek

Smoke & Mirrors, a Dance Club and Rum Bar, Opens in Ohio City Friday

Digital Issue

October 11, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us