This Week in Cleveland Food News: Rowley Returns, New Club in Ohio City and More

Hillcrest Foods Bahn Mi at Rowley Inn

- Say hello to Smoke & Mirrors, a new dance club and rum bar opening in Ohio City today.- The Rowley hit pause to do some renovations and a menu refresh. It'll reopen very soon.- Head on down to Hudson for a new cocktail bar.- The Chagrin Tavern is under new ownership, and we've got the details on what to expect.- How many of the 20 hottest new restaurants in Cleveland to open in 2023 have you been to?