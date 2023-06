click to enlarge Douglas Trattner Owner Rafael Ayala

- Detroit-Shoreway will soon welcome La Playa Fresh Seafood, from the owner of Blue Habanero, in the former Boiler 65 spot.- Chef Anthony Zappola debuted his Italian-American deli and market in Ohio City this week.- Scene Ale Fest tickets are now on sale, if you need a nudge.- Drama down at the Blue Door Cafe.- The Sidetrack Tavern will shutter in the coming weeks, making way for a medical marijuana dispensary.- Summertime in the city means ice cream and frozen treats. Don't worry. We have you covered.