Top Chefs Culinary Experience to Benefit ICASI Scholarship Fund to Be Held August 20

The fund helps students pursue their culinary dream regardless of one's economic status

By on Wed, Aug 2, 2023 at 11:32 am

Recent class of ICASI graduates
Courtesy photo
Recent class of ICASI graduates
More than a dozen of Cleveland's most accomplished chefs will be donating their time and talent on Sunday, August 20, to help raise money for the International Culinary Arts & Sciences Institute (ICASI) Scholarship Fund. The funds raised will be used to help students pursue their dream of attaining a culinary education regardless of one's economic status.

To be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at ICASI (8700 Mayfield Rd.) in Chesterland, the event will feature numerous chef stations spread across the campus, both indoors and out.

Participating chefs include:

Dante Boccuzzi (Dante, Ginko, Goma...), Paul Minnillo and Matt Mytro (Flour), John Stropki (Cru Uncorked), Zach Ladner (Giovanni's, Paloma, Smokin' Q's, Tutto Carne), Terry Bell (Cavs Executive Chef); Dave Gromelski (Sara's Place); Talia Trovato and Hedy Pastran (Coppia), Ismail Samad (Wake Robin Fermented Foods, Loiter), Eric Wells (Skye LaRae's Culinary Services), Kelli Hanley Potts and Erin O'Connor (Cleveland Field Kitchen) Kristen Barnes (Sweet Bean), Jessica and Cori Anter (Cousa Mamas), Michael Stefan Czich (BBQ), Mia Humphrey (Culinary by Design), Kevin Keough (Kevin is Always Mixing) and more.

Tickets are $150 per person ($100 tax deductible) and can be accessed here.

