Top Chefs Culinary Experience to Benefit ICASI Scholarship Fund to Be Held August 20

Scholarship Fund. The funds raised will be used to help students pursue their dream of attaining a culinary education regardless of one's economic status.
To be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at ICASI (8700 Mayfield Rd.) in Chesterland, the event will feature numerous chef stations spread across the campus, both indoors and out.
Participating chefs include:
Dante Boccuzzi (Dante, Ginko, Goma...), Paul Minnillo and Matt Mytro (Flour), John Stropki (Cru Uncorked), Zach Ladner (Giovanni's, Paloma, Smokin' Q's, Tutto Carne), Terry Bell (Cavs Executive Chef); Dave Gromelski (Sara's Place); Talia Trovato and Hedy Pastran (Coppia), Ismail Samad (Wake Robin Fermented Foods, Loiter), Eric Wells (Skye LaRae's Culinary Services), Kelli Hanley Potts and Erin O'Connor (Cleveland Field Kitchen) Kristen Barnes (Sweet Bean), Jessica and Cori Anter (Cousa Mamas), Michael Stefan Czich (BBQ), Mia Humphrey (Culinary by Design), Kevin Keough (Kevin is Always Mixing) and more.
Tickets are $150 per person ($100 tax deductible) and can be accessed here.
