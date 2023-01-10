Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Tremont Poke and Noodle Shop Corner 11 Expands to Strongsville

The five-year-old Tremont eatery also underwent recent renovations

By on Tue, Jan 10, 2023 at 9:38 am

click to enlarge Poke bowl at Corner 11 - Emanuel Wallace
Emanuel Wallace
Poke bowl at Corner 11

Since opening in 2018, Corner 11 (2391 W. 11th St., 216-713-1757) has established itself as an essential player in the Tremont dining scene. This bright little spot on Lincoln Park specializes in wholesome poke bowls brimming with raw or cooked fish, rice, sauce and toppings. Also on the menu are comforting soups and noodle dishes like udon, ramen, and Thai-style coconut curry noodle soup. Rounding out the options are starters like spring rolls, Thai-style siu mai dumplings and pork steam buns.

Now, after five years in Tremont, owner Thiwaporn Sirisuwan is expanding. This week, the Asian-fusion eatery opened a second location in Strongsville, specifically the LedgeWood Plaza at 17100 Royalton Rd. (440-879 1004). Diners can expect the same great selection of poke, noodle bowls and appetizers.

Tremont diners can look forward to a freshly remodeled interior at the original location. The shop temporarily closed after the New Year to facilitate some renovations.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Read More about Douglas Trattner
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Cleveland Pierogi Week Returns on January 30

By Scene Staff

Cleveland Pierogi Week Returns on January 30

Fear's Confections in Lakewood to Permanently Close After Valentine's Day

By Vince Grzegorek

Fear's Confections in Lakewood to Permanently Close After Valentine's Day

First Look: Boom's Pizza, Opening in Lakewood on Jan. 24th

By Douglas Trattner

Partners Ben Bebenroth (left) and Jonathan Bennett

Scene's 10 Most Popular Restaurant Reviews of 2022

By Vince Grzegorek

Scene's 10 Most Popular Restaurant Reviews of 2022

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us