Twin Palms at the Spotted Owl Opens for the Season This Wednesday

Douglas Trattner
Twin Palms at the Spotted Owl opens this week.
After this past weekend's test run, Will Hollingsworth says that he's removing the guardrails and officially opening Twin Palms for its second summer season beginning this Wednesday. The patio concept was created last year as a way for Spotted Owl
(710 Jefferson Ave., 216-795 – 5595) fans to enjoy those brilliant craft cocktails in a fun, different and safer outdoor setting.
This year, guests can look forward to some attractive new features. In place of table service and a menu of pre-made cocktails, Twin Palms now boasts a freshly constructed outdoor bar affectionately called "Cap'n Dan's Daiq Shack." The bar will offer a concise menu of refreshers like the Surfer Rosa, Cucumber Margarita, Royal Hawaiian Mai Tai and Northern Sour.
"It's the same experience as last year but with different programming because we're less focused on to-go cocktails," Hollingsworth explains. "The idea still is to bring the Spotted Owl experience out in the sun and to do something a little bit more bright and flashy and different from what people are used to from us."
Unlike last year, however, when the indoor bar was closed to guests except for restroom visits, the Spotted Owl bar will be business as usual. That means table service, light snacks and the full cocktail experience. Guests who want the best of both worlds can purchase a Spotted Owl cocktail and sip it out under the stars.
Also new is the closing time, which will be 11 p.m. (an hour later) for the patio. But indoors will continue operating until the stroke of midnight.