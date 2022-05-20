Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Umami in Chagrin Falls Unveils New Name and Concept in Advance of Early June Opening

By on Fri, May 20, 2022 at 3:17 pm

This past February, Umami in Chagrin Falls closed its doors after 14 years. But it was less of a goodbye than it was a “see you soon” as plans called for a reinvention of the space, concept and name.

Today, owners Mike Mendlovic and Nikki Williams revealed their plans for this small but mighty bistro. When it opens in early June it will be called The Reserve (42 North Main St., 440-318-1492) — and when longtime fans cross the threshold, they will observe, for the first time in the restaurant’s lifespan, a bar.

“The number one complaint we’ve always heard is that you really had to plan to be here,” explains Mendlovic. “You had to call a couple days in advance to get a table. You could never just stop in for a quick bite and a drink.”

Now, a handsome bar constructed of black walnut stretches the length of the left side of the room. There will be seating for about a dozen guests who can pop in unannounced. The booths on the opposite side of the room have been rebuilt to be more spacious and comfortable. No seats were lost in the arrangement, with a total occupancy still hovering around 28 to 30.

Other cosmetic changes will combine to give the space a different, more rustic-chic feel, says Mendlovic.

“There’s only so much you can do in a space that size,” he says.

Umami has always crafted great cocktails, so that element will continue and only get better.

The big changes will come in the form of the menu, which will be under the control of former chef Gregg Gale, who has returned to the kitchen. He will focus almost entirely on small plates, many of which will be familiar to regular diners. Most of the large plates and entrees will be jettisoned or converted to small-plate form. Seafood will still play a starring role on the menu.

Mendlovic says that the switch to a bar and small-plates format made perfect sense given the dramatic changes in the local dining scene.

“With so many great restaurants opening up in Chagrin, we thought it would be really nice to have a place where people could grab a drink or two before dinner or after dinner – or grab dessert after dinner – but also to have dinner if they want.”

But press Mendlovic a little harder and the truth comes out.

“We were bored with if, to be honest,” he admits. “It’s been 14 years of doing the same thing. It was time for a change.”

Look for The Reserve to open around June 9.

Douglas Trattner

