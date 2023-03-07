Veggie Adventure Camp From Spice Field Kitchen Connects Kids With Food, Farming

click to enlarge
Spice Field Kitchen
Ben Bebenroth in his natural setting
Registration is open for Veggie Adventure Camp, an interactive and immersive experience for 3rd to 7th grade children from the Spice Field Kitchen
team. The week-long day camp takes place in the Learning Garden at Spice Acres, a 13-acre family farm located within the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.
Campers enrolled for one of six summer sessions will spend the days (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) taking part in hands-on agricultural activities, exploring and harvesting seasonal crops, and using those ingredients to prepare delicious, wholesome foods.
“Along the way, they'll form an authentic connection to the earth and their food and leave with newfound confidence in choosing and preparing healthy ingredients,” promises the Spice crew.
The available sessions are: June 19-23, June 26-30, July 10-14, July 17-21, July 31 - August 4, and August 7-11.
To enroll your kids, click here
.
