Veggie Adventure Camp From Spice Field Kitchen Connects Kids With Food, Farming

The week-long day camp sessions take place at Spice Acres in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park

By on Tue, Mar 7, 2023 at 10:54 am

click to enlarge Ben Bebenroth in his natural setting - Spice Field Kitchen
Spice Field Kitchen
Ben Bebenroth in his natural setting

Registration is open for Veggie Adventure Camp, an interactive and immersive experience for 3rd to 7th grade children from the Spice Field Kitchen team. The week-long day camp takes place in the Learning Garden at Spice Acres, a 13-acre family farm located within the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Campers enrolled for one of six summer sessions will spend the days (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) taking part in hands-on agricultural activities, exploring and harvesting seasonal crops, and using those ingredients to prepare delicious, wholesome foods.

“Along the way, they'll form an authentic connection to the earth and their food and leave with newfound confidence in choosing and preparing healthy ingredients,” promises the Spice crew.

The available sessions are: June 19-23, June 26-30, July 10-14, July 17-21, July 31 - August 4, and August 7-11.

To enroll your kids, click here.

Douglas Trattner

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
