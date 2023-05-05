Verbena, A Non-Alcoholic Bar, to Open This Summer in Hingetown

click to enlarge
Courtesy Verbena
Owner Molly Cheraso
Slated to open this summer in the former Cleveland Tea Revival space in Hingetown (1434 W. 29th St.), Verbena Shoppe, Cafe & Dry Bar
aims to take advantage of the rising demand for non-alcoholic beverages.
“People are craving alternatives to alcohol, whether they want to drink less, less often, or not at all,” explains owner Molly Cheraso. “Verbena invites everyone to the celebration, creating an environment and menu that is just as thoughtfully constructed as any craft cocktail. We couldn’t be more thrilled to find our first permanent home and join this continued renaissance of the greater Ohio City neighborhood.”
What began as an itinerant pop-up offering non-alcoholic spirits, wine and beer will transition to a brick-and-mortar establishment in Ohio City. The 350-square-foot space is being described as “a shared workspace cafe meets neighborhood bar and bottle shop.”
Verbena will offer a selection of mocktails featuring popular brands like Prima Pave, Athletic Brewing Co., Ritual, Monday and Lyres, which stand in for beer, wine and traditional spirits like gin, rum and whiskey. Verbena will also offer a line of functional beverages that promise benefits such as relieving stress and boosting energy. Verbena will also offer an assortment of Cleveland Tea Revival’s house blends, organic herbs and direct source teas.
Many of Cleveland Tea Revival’s most popular menu items will remain. Dishes like soups, salads, pastries, rice bowls and avocado toast will be available during the day. In the evening, the menu will transition to cheese boards, tinned fish plates and desserts.
In terms of entertainment, Verbena plans to host events like tarot card and poetry readings, comedy shows, book nights and other gatherings.
