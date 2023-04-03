Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Village Square Pizza in Woodmere Reopens Tomorrow, April 4

The 50-year-old pizzeria was purchased by Todd Leebow of Kind of One Concepts

By on Mon, Apr 3, 2023 at 11:23 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Garlic knots at Village Square Pizza - Kind of One Concepts
Kind of One Concepts
Garlic knots at Village Square Pizza

A year ago, Joe DeGaetano announced that he was ready to retire from the pizza business at the age of 86. For the past 27 years he was the proprietor Village Square Pizza in Woodmere, which he purchased from the previous owners in 1995. The popular pizza parlor has been feeding east-siders for more than 50 years.

A day later, Todd Leebow of Kind of One Concepts, the Cleveland-based hospitality group that operates The Last Page restaurant at Pinecrest, announced his intention to purchase Village Square Pizza (27349 Chagrin Blvd., 216-831-5282) and keep the tradition alive.

"I grew up eating Village Square Pizza as a young Clevelander on the east side," Leebow told Scene at the time. "I knew the phone number by heart. When I saw the announcement of their closing today, I wanted to see how I could prevent that. Now with Village Square Pizza as part of the Kind of One family, my kids will be able to grow up loving their pizza just like I did."

Tomorrow, after a year of work, the pizzeria officially reopens. To go with a "refreshed" interior, the restaurant also will feature an updated menu of appetizers, salads, pizzas, sandwiches, and entrees courtesy of chefs Brad Race and Jordan Rolleston.

"We are excited to reintroduce Village Square Pizza to the community," Race says. "Our menu is a blend of updated classics, featuring fresh, new flavors while still keeping the essence of what made Village Square Pizza a neighborhood favorite for so long."

Village Square Pizza  opens on April 4 for dine-in, take-out and delivery service.

"At Village Square Pizza, we are committed to providing our customers with a
top-notch experience, from the quality of our food to the service we offer," adds Rolleston. "We are excited to welcome everyone back to the refreshed
restaurant and for the community to experience Kind of One Concepts’ signature
touch."

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Beach Club Bistro in Euclid, Which Closed in July, Has Reopened Under New Management

By Douglas Trattner

Beach Club Bistro in Euclid, Which Closed in July, Has Reopened Under New Management

Watami in Parma, Ohio's Only Conveyor-Belt Sushi Bar, is a Non-Stop Thrill Ride

By Douglas Trattner

The colorful interior of Watami in Parma

Matt Harlan of Chatty's Pizzeria to Open Chatty's Tavern in Grafton

By Douglas Trattner

Former Jailhouse Tavern in Grafton to become Chatty's Tavern

Owners of Indie on East 4th to Rebrand the Space as Gabriel's Southern Table

By Douglas Trattner

Indie on East 4th Street to rebrand as Gabriel's

Also in Food & Drink

Second Annual 'Whiskey Circus' Offers Rare Tastes, Raffles at The Madison

By Scene Staff

Second Annual 'Whiskey Circus' Offers Rare Tastes, Raffles at The Madison

Malört Is Coming to Ohio

By Vince Grzegorek

Ew

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us