Wine For Life Event at BurkleHagen Studio to Help Fund Rare Cancer Research

"Our family foundation has committed to raising $5 million dollars in the next five years."

By on Thu, Oct 26, 2023 at 2:11 pm

On Friday, November 10, there is a special wine tasting and fundraiser called Wine For Life, which is intended to raise money for The Jed Ian Rare Cancer Foundation. More than 200,000 people are diagnosed with a rare cancer each year in the U.S. and they often have little hope for a positive outcome. One of those people was Jed Taxel, who died of a rare cancer in 2017.

"My cousin passed from a rare cancer six years ago, and his parents started a foundation in his name to support better research and outcomes in rare cancers," explains organizer Ezra Taxel. "Our family foundation has committed to raising $5 million dollars in the next five years to support new research at the Case Comprehensive Cancer Center and help change the way that rare cancers are treated."

This event, to be held at BurkleHagen Studio (1717 E. 36th St.), with food by Sophie La Gourmande in Cleveland Hts., is a kick-off fundraiser with a goal of raising $100,000. Taxel's wife, a wine pro who works at Wine Spot, has curated 24 special wines that are all small-production, rare, and from unique wine makers. There is also a "wine pull" and VIP tasting before the party that will feature rare bottles and back vintages.

For more information, to make a donation, or to purchase admission, click here.

