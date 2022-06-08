Yard on 3rd, Geraci's Slice Shop, Opening June 9 in Downtown Willoughby

click to enlarge Courtesy Yard on 3rd

For years, Lure Bistro was home to one of the best patios in Downtown Willoughby. Starting tomorrow, that space will become an outdoor destination once again when The Yard on 3rd (18042 3rd St.) debuts. Billed as the town's "first food truck yard," the venue promises to bring energy and excitement back to that location.“As a lifelong Eastside resident, I am confident that [downtown Willoughby] is the perfect area for this concept," says co-owner Anna Dey. "Bringing a fun and outdoor food truck yard to downtown Willoughby will create synergy with the existing vibrant restaurant and bar scene.”The casual dog-friendly spot features an outdoor bar, plenty of seating, televisions and family-friendly games. The main attraction — apart from the bar — will be the rotating roster of food trucks. But equally compelling is the Geraci's Slice Shop, a first for the beloved pizzeria. The shop will be a year-round operation that serves both The Yard guests but also take-out and delivery for Willoughby and the surrounding area.“For my family and I, downtown Willoughby was always a neighborhood we wanted to bring Geraci’s too,” says Bucky Spoth of Geraci’s.The bar will offer a full lineup of festive cocktails, craft and domestic beers, seltzers and ciders, and canned wines. The Yard will be open daily for lunch, dinner, and late night.“Not only do we see the potential for a great dinner and nightlife scene, but also an opportunity for guests to have a fun and quick lunch from our food trucks, or a slice or salad from Geraci’s," adds Dey.The Yard on 3rd opens at at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9th.