Yum Yum's at the 5th Street Arcades Has Closed

Yum Yum's (512 Euclid Ave.), a popular presence at the 5th Street Arcades for more than a decade, has closed. Would-be customers arrived to see a sign announcing the closure, which happened on January 28.
Located in a petite storefront at the entrance to the arcade, Yum Yum's was a convenient spot for a morning coffee, bakery items like donuts, bagels and croissants, breakfast sandwiches, and a lunch (and early dinner) menu of sandwiches and gyros.
The historic arcade had experienced a renaissance of sorts since developer Dick Pace took over as master lessee, a post he held for 10 years. Last year, commercial real estate firm CBRE Group took over as master lease holder. The arcade, like many downtown businesses, is still struggling with lower foot traffic since the start of the pandemic. A current listing
on CBRE's website shows four retail spaces available for lease at 5th Street.
