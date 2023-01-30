Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Yum Yum's at the 5th Street Arcades Has Closed

The closure is another sign that downtown businesses are still struggling

By on Mon, Jan 30, 2023 at 10:25 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Yum Yum's at the 5th Street Arcades Has Closed
Douglas Trattner

Yum Yum's (512 Euclid Ave.), a popular presence at the 5th Street Arcades for more than a decade, has closed. Would-be customers arrived to see a sign announcing the closure, which happened on January 28.

Located in a petite storefront at the entrance to the arcade, Yum Yum's was a convenient spot for a morning coffee, bakery items like donuts, bagels and croissants, breakfast sandwiches, and a lunch (and early dinner) menu of sandwiches and gyros.

The historic arcade had experienced a renaissance of sorts since developer Dick Pace took over as master lessee, a post he held for 10 years. Last year, commercial real estate firm CBRE Group took over as master lease holder. The arcade, like many downtown businesses, is still struggling with lower foot traffic since the start of the pandemic. A current listing on CBRE's website shows four retail spaces available for lease at 5th Street.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Read More about Douglas Trattner
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Salmon Dave's in Rocky River Reopens After Major Remodel

By Douglas Trattner

A refreshed interior awaits at Salmon Dave's in Rocky River

A Change of Course for Ponyboys in Chagrin Falls

By Douglas Trattner

Fresh interior at Ponyboys in Chagrin Falls

A St. Patrick's Day-Themed Pop-Up Bar Opens in the Flats Today. In January. 49 Days Before St. Patrick's Day

By Vince Grzegorek

A St. Patrick's Day-Themed Pop-Up Bar Opens in the Flats Today. In January. 49 Days Before St. Patrick's Day

In a Crowded Taco Field, Paloma is Doing It Differently and Better

By Douglas Trattner

In a Crowded Taco Field, Paloma is Doing It Differently and Better

Also in Food & Drink

A St. Patrick's Day-Themed Pop-Up Bar Opens in the Flats Today. In January. 49 Days Before St. Patrick's Day

By Vince Grzegorek

A St. Patrick's Day-Themed Pop-Up Bar Opens in the Flats Today. In January. 49 Days Before St. Patrick's Day

Destination Cleveland Launches 2023 Cleveland Brewery Passport

By Jeff Niesel

The Cleveland Brewery Passport for 2023 has just launched.

Limited Tickets Remain for Scene's Whiskey in the Winter Event This Friday Night

By Scene Staff

Limited Tickets Remain for Scene's Whiskey in the Winter Event This Friday Night

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us