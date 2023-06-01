Ale Fest returns to Tremont in Lincoln Park on Saturday, July 15th!

Zachary Bond of the Spot on Lakeshore to Open the Club Lounge at Lost Nation Sports Park

Formerly the Player's Club, the restaurant will reopen on June 5th

By on Thu, Jun 1, 2023 at 1:53 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Chef Zachary Bond is taking over the former Players Club at Lost Nation Sports Park. - Courtesy Zachary Bond
Courtesy Zachary Bond
Chef Zachary Bond is taking over the former Players Club at Lost Nation Sports Park.
"The Player's Club has and always will be such a memorable place for so many in the area," says Zachary Bond, the chef and owner of the Spot on Lakeshore. "Having their kids in sporting activities at Lost Nation Sports Park and the restaurant/bar being attached, it was almost impossible to not have been there on a regular basis."

Bond, along with his wife, Marinda, has taken over food and beverage duties at the Player's Club at Lost Nation Sports Park (38630 Jet Center Pl., 440-951-1531). Now called the Club Lounge, the casual restaurant and bar will feature a new menu when it debuts on Monday, June 5th.

Bond says that he was sensitive to the wants and needs of longtime regulars when crafting the food and beverage menus.

"A lot of these regulars still remain and hold on to that love for the restaurant," he adds. "Our goal is to bring that back to life, with the hope of creating new memories for the families there now."

Bond says that the dimensions of the popular sports complex open it up to endless possibilities. In addition to spiffing up the food and drink, the chef hopes to revive live music on Friday nights to activate the patio.

When they return, guests can look forward to fan favorites like loaded French fries, Bavarian pretzels, nachos, fried shrimp, both wet and dry wings with dozens of favor options, Caesar, Cobb and Southwest salads, pizza, burgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, Buffalo chicken wraps, gyros and cheesesteaks.

The chef might throw in some weekly food and drink specials, but the goal is to simply improve every aspect of the food, beverage, service and setting.

"We love this place," he says. "We love the energy this place has held, and want to recharge that same energy."

Food service will be evenings only to start, with lunch being added in the fall.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

After 30 Years, a Recent Makeover Has Salmon Dave’s Looking Fresh Once Again

By Douglas Trattner

Fish and chips ($26)

Girves Brown Derby Closes Lyndhurst Location

By Douglas Trattner

Girves Brown Derby Closes Lyndhurst Location

Chef Demetrios Atheneos to Open Dominic's Deli on Lee This Week

By Douglas Trattner

Dominic's Deli on Lee is stocked and ready to go.

Columbus-Based Pickle and Chill to Open Indoor/Outdoor Pickleball Facility in Beachwood

By Douglas Trattner

The indoor pickleball courts at Pickle and Chill in Columbus.

Also in Food & Drink

Fat Head's Brewery Cleans Up at 2023 World Beer Cup

By Douglas Trattner

Fat Head's Brewery Cleans Up at 2023 World Beer Cup

Western Reserve Meadery in Duck Island to Permanently Close This Month

By Vince Grzegorek

The tasting room will remain open until May 20

FRUITBLOOD Wines are Now Available in Ohio Bars and Stores

By Kelsey Graham

FRUITBLOOD specializes in fruit-forward wine.

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us