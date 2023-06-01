Zachary Bond of the Spot on Lakeshore to Open the Club Lounge at Lost Nation Sports Park

click to enlarge Courtesy Zachary Bond Chef Zachary Bond is taking over the former Players Club at Lost Nation Sports Park.

"The Player's Club has and always will be such a memorable place for so many in the area," says Zachary Bond, the chef and owner of the Spot on Lakeshore. "Having their kids in sporting activities at Lost Nation Sports Park and the restaurant/bar being attached, it was almost impossible to not have been there on a regular basis."Bond, along with his wife, Marinda, has taken over food and beverage duties at the Player's Club at Lost Nation Sports Park (38630 Jet Center Pl., 440-951-1531). Now called the Club Lounge, the casual restaurant and bar will feature a new menu when it debuts on Monday, June 5th.Bond says that he was sensitive to the wants and needs of longtime regulars when crafting the food and beverage menus."A lot of these regulars still remain and hold on to that love for the restaurant," he adds. "Our goal is to bring that back to life, with the hope of creating new memories for the families there now."Bond says that the dimensions of the popular sports complex open it up to endless possibilities. In addition to spiffing up the food and drink, the chef hopes to revive live music on Friday nights to activate the patio.When they return, guests can look forward to fan favorites like loaded French fries, Bavarian pretzels, nachos, fried shrimp, both wet and dry wings with dozens of favor options, Caesar, Cobb and Southwest salads, pizza, burgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, Buffalo chicken wraps, gyros and cheesesteaks.The chef might throw in some weekly food and drink specials, but the goal is to simply improve every aspect of the food, beverage, service and setting."We love this place," he says. "We love the energy this place has held, and want to recharge that same energy."Food service will be evenings only to start, with lunch being added in the fall.