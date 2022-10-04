Actress Linnea Quigley To Appear at Upcoming 'The Return of the Living Dead' Screening at Lorain Palace Theatre

click to enlarge
Courtesy of My Dogg Media
Artwork for upcoming 'Night of the Living Dead' screening.
Actress Linnea Quigley, who starred in The Return of the Living Dead
and other cult classics, including Night of the Demons
and Silent Night Deadly Night,
will attend a Nov. 4 screening of The Return of the Living Dead
at the Lorain Palace Theatre.
Lenora (Midnight Rental
, The Big Bad B Movie Show
) will host the event and conduct an interview and question and answer session with Quigley onstage before the screening.
Sol Rizzato will perform music from the movie on the theater's Wurlitzer organ, and DJ Kung Fu Bob will spin records throughout the entire night. A wide array of vendors and food trucks will be on hand, and there will be a raffle too.
Tickets to the Return of the Living Dead screening at the Lorain Palace Theatre
are $30, and doors open at 5 p.m. The event runs until midnight.