Actress Linnea Quigley To Appear at Upcoming 'The Return of the Living Dead' Screening at Lorain Palace Theatre

A Q&A session will precede the showing of the cult classic

By on Tue, Oct 4, 2022 at 12:30 pm

click to enlarge Artwork for upcoming 'Night of the Living Dead' screening. - Courtesy of My Dogg Media
Courtesy of My Dogg Media
Artwork for upcoming 'Night of the Living Dead' screening.
Actress Linnea Quigley, who starred in The Return of the Living Dead and other cult classics, including Night of the Demons and Silent Night Deadly Night, will attend a Nov. 4 screening of The Return of the Living Dead at the Lorain Palace Theatre.

Lenora (Midnight Rental, The Big Bad B Movie Show) will host the event and conduct an interview and question and answer session with Quigley onstage before the screening.

Sol Rizzato will perform music from the movie on the theater's Wurlitzer organ, and DJ Kung Fu Bob will spin records throughout the entire night. A wide array of vendors and food trucks will be on hand, and there will be a raffle too.

Tickets to the Return of the Living Dead screening at the Lorain Palace Theatre are $30, and doors open at 5 p.m. The event runs until midnight.

