Atlas Cinemas Lakeshore To Host Special Screening of Locally Filmed 'Evenfall' Series

A Cleveland crew of more than 100 worked on the post-apocalyptic program

By on Tue, Feb 21, 2023 at 5:10 pm

click to enlarge Atlas Cinemas Lakeshore To Host Special Screening of Locally Filmed 'Evenfall' Series
Courtesy of Maple Films
For the past two-and-a-half years, local filmmaker Dustin Lee’s production company Maple Films worked with a local cast and crew of more than 100 people on a post-apocalyptic miniseries called Evenfall.

In the last year, the series has won prizes at the Cleveland-based Short. Sweet. Film Fest, the Wasteland Film Festival and End of Days Fest. The series has reached nearly 200k total views across six episodes on its YouTube channel, and the seventh and final episode will arrive on March 20.

In advance of the final episode’s arrival, there will be a special premiere screening of the entire Evenfall series at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at the Atlas Cinemas Lakeshore 7 in Euclid.

The filmmakers worked closely with the Greater Cleveland Film Commission to film at the I-X Center, Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Ingenuity Cleveland, Richfield Heritage Preserve, Kent State University, Baldwin Wallace University and dozens more local locations.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
