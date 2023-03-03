Award-Winning 'Black Daddy: The Movie' To Screen at Grog Shop on March 28

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Grog Shop Dame Drummer.

Damon Jamal Taylor, who goes by the name of Dame Drummer, started out as the house band leader for Lyrical Rhythms at the B-Side in Cleveland Heights before moving to Oakland, CA ten years ago.has garnered numerous awards at film festivals The documentary allows viewers to "journey into the hearts and minds of black dads, providing a vulnerable look into their joys and struggles," as it's put in a press release. From his work as a filmmaker, producer, lyricist, vocalist and performer, Dame Drummer, who has toured and collaborated with artists including Fantastic Negrito, Los Rakas, the San Francisco Symphony and others, credits Lyrical Rhythms as one of his most formative platforms.“The music was always in me; the drums just happened to be the instrument I was born to play. Drumming provided me the best seat in the house, behind the music,” Dame Drummer says in a press release. “The B-Side really helped me see that, because there were some amazing acts that came through that place. Tuesday after Tuesday, there was always somebody down there that was inspiring me, whether it was through their poetry, comedy, singing or other musicians just playing. The people in general were coming for a unique experience– to be mentally, emotionally, and physically stimulated in that place. I had the best seat in town and it allowed me to go into a bigger world and really put my flag down.”