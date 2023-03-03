Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Award-Winning 'Black Daddy: The Movie' To Screen at Grog Shop on March 28

A special Lyrical Rhythms concert will follow the screening

By on Fri, Mar 3, 2023 at 7:21 am

click to enlarge Dame Drummer. - Courtesy of the Grog Shop
Courtesy of the Grog Shop
Dame Drummer.
Damon Jamal Taylor, who goes by the name of Dame Drummer, started out as the house band leader for Lyrical Rhythms at the B-Side in Cleveland Heights before moving to Oakland, CA ten years ago.

On Tuesday, March 28, Drummer, who won a Grammy earlier this year for his production work on the album The Movement by Alphabet Rockers, will return to town for a special screening of his new film, Black Daddy: The Movie. A performance from Lyrical Rhythms House Band featuring Dame Drummer will follow. The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.

Black Daddy: The Movie has garnered numerous awards at film festivals The documentary allows viewers to "journey into the hearts and minds of black dads,  providing a vulnerable look into their joys and struggles," as it's put in a press release. From his work as a filmmaker, producer, lyricist, vocalist and performer, Dame Drummer, who has toured and collaborated with artists including Fantastic Negrito, Los Rakas, the San Francisco Symphony and others, credits Lyrical Rhythms as one of his most formative platforms.

“The music was always in me; the drums just happened to be the instrument I was born to play. Drumming provided me the best seat in the house, behind the music,” Dame Drummer says in a press release. “The B-Side really helped me see that, because there were some amazing acts that came through that place. Tuesday after Tuesday, there was always somebody down there that was inspiring me, whether it was through their poetry, comedy, singing or other musicians just playing. The people in general were coming for a unique experience– to be mentally, emotionally, and physically stimulated in that place. I had the best seat in town and it allowed me to go into a bigger world and really put my flag down.”

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
