Cleveland Cinemas "Late Shift" Cult Film Series Returns Saturday After Pandemic Hiatus

click to enlarge Cleveland Cinemas The Cedar Lee in an earlier era, (before the relocation of Parnell's).

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Cleveland Cinemas' beloved "Late Shift" film series will return Saturday June 4 with a showing ofat the Cedar Lee.Historically a monthly midnight screening of cult classics, the Late Shift films will now be screened at 10 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at the Cedar Lee through the end of the year. The Rocky Horror Picture Show will continue to screen the first Saturday of every month at 9:30.“Watching a movie with an audience is an experience that can’t be replicated at home,” said Jon Forman, President of Cleveland Cinemas, in a statement earlier this month. “Seeing a film you love with other fans who love it as much as you heightens everyone’s enjoyment. The films in the Late Shift have proven to be crowd pleasers that people love to watch again and again.”Details of the series, along with a monthly promotional discount courtesy of Cleveland Cinemas, are below:6/4/2022Promotion: Attendees who wear classic Cleveland Indians gear will receive a free popcorn. Patrons wearing their new Cleveland Guardians gear will get 2 for 1 admission. (Only one per patron.)7/2/2022Promotion: In honor of the film’s iconic star, there will be a Nicolas Cage impression contest before the show. The winner will receive a Cleveland Cinemas gift card and brownies courtesy of Bitchy Vegan Homo.8/6/2022Promotion: Writer-director-star Tommy Wiseau’s legendarily so-bad-it’s-good movie returns. Anyone named “Mark” or “Lisa” get in for free with proper ID.9/3/2022Promotion: Wear purple when you come to see Prince’s classic film and get a free popcorn.10/1/2022Promotion: Come in your Halloween costume and get a free popcorn.11/5/2022Promotion: Win a “Multipass” to come back and see another film at Cleveland Cinemas.12/3/2022Promotion: Wear a robe and get a free popcorn.***