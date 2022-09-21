Cleveland Wing Week | September 26 - October 2, 2022

Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque To Screen François Truffaut's Antoine Doinel Cycle

Films will screen as new 4k restorations

By on Wed, Sep 21, 2022 at 4:35 pm

click to enlarge A scene from 'The 400 Blows.' - Janus Films
Janus Films
A scene from 'The 400 Blows.'
The Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque just announced that it’ll screen The Adventures of Antoine Doinel, a series of five French films directed by French New Wave filmmaker François Truffaut.

The movies, which star Jean-Pierre Léaud as the titular character, will show between Oct. 1 and Oct. 23. The four features and one short will all screen as new 4K restorations.

The series opens on Oct. 1 and 2 with Truffaut’s 1959 debut feature, The 400 Blows. It continues on Oct. 8 and 9 with screenings of Antoine and Colette. Screenings of Bed and Board (Oct. 15 and 16) and Love on the Run (Oct. 22 and 23) follow.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
