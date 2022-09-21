Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque To Screen François Truffaut's Antoine Doinel Cycle

click to enlarge Janus Films A scene from 'The 400 Blows.'

, a series of five French films directed by French New Wave filmmaker François Truffaut.The movies, which star Jean-Pierre Léaud as the titular character, will show between Oct. 1 and Oct. 23. The four features and one short will all screen as new 4K restorations.The series opens on Oct. 1 and 2 with Truffaut’s 1959 debut feature,. It continues on Oct. 8 and 9 with screenings of. Screenings of(Oct. 15 and 16) and(Oct. 22 and 23) follow.