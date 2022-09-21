Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque To Screen François Truffaut's Antoine Doinel Cycle

click to enlarge The Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque just announced that it’ll screen The Adventures of Antoine Doinel
Janus Films
A scene from 'The 400 Blows.'
, a series of five French films directed by French New Wave filmmaker François Truffaut.
The movies, which star Jean-Pierre Léaud as the titular character, will show between Oct. 1 and Oct. 23. The four features and one short will all screen as new 4K restorations.
The series opens on Oct. 1 and 2 with Truffaut’s 1959 debut feature, The 400 Blows
. It continues on Oct. 8 and 9 with screenings of Antoine and Colette
. Screenings of Bed and Board
(Oct. 15 and 16) and Love on the Run
(Oct. 22 and 23) follow.