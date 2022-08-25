Get a Load of Adam Driver in Teaser Trailer for Netflix Movie White Noise, Filmed in Cleveland

click to enlarge Netflix Adam Driver in White Noise

The teaser trailer for the Netflix moviejust dropped on YouTube. Adapted from the 1985 Don DeLillo novel of the same name and directed by Noah Baumbach, the hotly anticipated movie was filmed in Northeast Ohio last year.Filming took place in locations across the region, from Wellington in Lorain County, to Hiram College in Hiram, to Cleveland Heights, to Canton.Starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, the movie follows a midwestern college professor of Hitler Studies and his family, who are evacuated from their town after a train accident unleashes an airborne toxic event.The film version was initially rumored to be titled, but has retained the name of the novel for distribution. Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith and Alessandro Nivola round out Baumbach's ensemble cast.is scheduled to open the Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31 and is slated for a Netflix release later in 2022.Here's the official teaser trailer:***