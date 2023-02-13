Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

MGM Northfield Park to Host An Evening with Actor Charlie Sheen on April 28

The film 'Major League' will screen as well

By on Mon, Feb 13, 2023 at 4:00 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge MGM Northfield Park to Host An Evening with Actor Charlie Sheen on April 28
Courtesy of Live Nation
Actor Charlie Sheen will be on hand for a screening of the classic baseball flick Major League that takes place on April 28 at MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage. Dubbed An Evening with Charlie Sheen, the event will feature conversation, stories and an audience Q & A in addition to a screening of the film.

A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, and tickets to An Evening with Charlie Sheen & Screening of Major League at MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

 Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
Scroll to read more Movie Reviews & Stories articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

First Episode of New Locally Filmed Web Series 'The Coroner's Assistant' Debuts

By Jeff Niesel

A scene from 'The Coroner's Assistant.'

New Documentary Film Series Focuses on Cleveland Artisans

By Jeff Niesel

Cleveland Print Co.

Concord Casimir, Cleveland's Feline Answer to Punxsutawney Phil, Predicts Spring Weather by Eating Pierogies

By Vince Grzegorek

Concord Casimir, Cleveland's Feline Answer to&nbsp;Punxsutawney Phil, Predicts Spring Weather by Eating Pierogies

Put-in-Bay: Vice Shitty — A Police Chief, a Florida Strip Club Mogul, a “Bribe” and the Grand Criminal Conspiracy That Didn’t Exist

By Doug Brown

An island never far from scandal

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us