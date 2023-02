MGM Northfield Park to Host An Evening with Actor Charlie Sheen on April 28

click to enlarge Courtesy of Live Nation

Actor Charlie Sheen will be on hand for a screening of the classic baseball flickthat takes place on April 28 at MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage. Dubbed An Evening with Charlie Sheen, the event will feature conversation, stories and an audience Q & A in addition to a screening of the film.A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, and tickets to An Evening with Charlie Sheen & Screening of Major League at MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.