More Than 50 Filmmakers To Attend Upcoming Chagrin Documentary Film Festival

More than 50 filmmakers have confirmed they they’ll attend the 14th Annual Chagrin Documentary Film Festival that takes place from Oct. 4 to 8 at nine different venues in Chagrin Falls.Things kick off at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, with a special pre-festival reception. At that event, Gabe Spiegel of Fox 8 will serve as host as filmmakers and local celebrities walk the red carpet at the Chagrin Falls Intermediate School Theater.The festival is a popular destination for directors and producers on the festival circuit because it gives audiences the chance to take a “deep dive” in the subject matter with intimate Q & A sessions following the films, panel discussions and celebrations.Culled from press materials for the festival, here are a few of the highlights:Emily Nestor, the subject of the film(Oct. 6 and 7) will share the high and lows of making her podcast. The film’s director, Chris Kasick, and producer Tyler Davidson will also be in attendance throughout the festival.Director Harriet Marin Jones is traveling from France for the screening of her film(Oct. 6) Jones is the granddaughter of Edward Jones.Sharon Washington, the subject of the film(Oct. 6) will be on hand, along with her husband and director, Chuck Shultz, to talk about her experience writing a play about her life.Directors Nick Calori and Nico Sersale will attend the world premiere of their film(Oct. 5 and Oct. 7).Short film animator and director Jaime Sunwoo will attend the festival with her film(Oct. 4, 5 and 7), an artistic study of her handwriting and how it has changed throughout the years.Ewa Galica will come all the way from her home from Poland with her film(Oct. 5 and 8).The director of(Oct. 4), Anthony Sherin, will discuss what it’s like to be accused of being a Communist during the Cold War.Executive Producer Stephanie Dattilo will discuss the racing film(Oct. 5).Rory Klein, a former CDFF intern, will discuss his short film(Oct. 5 and 6), and Vicki Topaz will attend the screening of her film,(Oct. 7).Cincinnati-based director Meg Vogel, the director of(Oct. 5 and 7) will be on hand to discuss the story of the two Americans taken hostage in Yemen.Bike clubs from all over Cleveland will join Merrick Presser and Tommy Sheridan for the screening of their film(Oct. 4).Steve K. Oldfield, the director of(Oct. 5 and 7), will be on hand, and veteran local filmmakers Kitt Rossi and Henry Ortlip will attend the premiere of their film(Oct. 5 and 7), a movie about the healing power of service dogs.Ron Hill will discuss his film(Oct. 5 and 7), and the go-kart featured in the film will make an appearance as well.Local director and producer Dave Tarbert and Mike Suglio will screen their film(Oct. 5 and 7), and the makers of(Oct. 7), a film about Cleveland’s hip-hop scene, will attend the festival, and so will’s (Oct. 5 and 7) Kelley Wolf Griffith and Damon Drummond.Director Susan Wasserman will answer questions about her film,(Oct. 8),and local reporter Mark Naymick will screen his short sports film(Oct. 5 and 7).Another local filmmaker, director Benjamin Draher, will attend the screening of his(Oct. 6).Find a complete schedule of showings at chagrinfilmfest.org