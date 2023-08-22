National Cinema Day Returns for Second Year With $4 Tickets, Snack Deals

click to enlarge
Regal joins Cinemark, AMC and Cleveland Cinemas in offering $4 tickets this Sunday
Moviegoers are in for a treat this Sunday, Aug. 27, as National Cinema Day
returns for its second year.
Participating theaters across the country, including local outposts of Cleveland Cinemas, AMC, Regal and Cinemark, are offering $4 tickets for all movies, showtimes and formats.
What's more, moviegoers can enjoy bargains on sodas and popcorn, depending on which theater you head to. (AMC is offering a small fountain drink and popcorn for just $5.)
Last year's inaugural National Cinema Day, organized by the Cinema Foundation, saw an estimated 8.1 million people buying $3 tickets on Saturday, Sept. 3. This year, the event has been moved to Sunday and costs $1 more.
Find Northeast Ohio screenings near you for National Cinema Day here.
