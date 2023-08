National Cinema Day Returns for Second Year With $4 Tickets, Snack Deals

click to enlarge JJBers/FlickrCC Regal joins Cinemark, AMC and Cleveland Cinemas in offering $4 tickets this Sunday

Moviegoers are in for a treat this Sunday, Aug. 27, as National Cinema Day returns for its second year.Participating theaters across the country, including local outposts of Cleveland Cinemas, AMC, Regal and Cinemark, are offering $4 tickets for all movies, showtimes and formats.What's more, moviegoers can enjoy bargains on sodas and popcorn, depending on which theater you head to. (AMC is offering a small fountain drink and popcorn for just $5.)Last year's inaugural National Cinema Day, organized by the Cinema Foundation, saw an estimated 8.1 million people buying $3 tickets on Saturday, Sept. 3. This year, the event has been moved to Sunday and costs $1 more.