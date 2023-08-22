Vote for your favorites for Best Of Cleveland through 8/29

National Cinema Day Returns for Second Year With $4 Tickets, Snack Deals

The event is back on Sunday, Aug. 27.

By on Tue, Aug 22, 2023 at 9:41 am

click to enlarge Regal joins Cinemark, AMC and Cleveland Cinemas in offering $4 tickets this Sunday - JJBers/FlickrCC
JJBers/FlickrCC
Regal joins Cinemark, AMC and Cleveland Cinemas in offering $4 tickets this Sunday

Moviegoers are in for a treat this Sunday, Aug. 27, as National Cinema Day returns for its second year.

Participating theaters across the country, including local outposts of Cleveland Cinemas, AMC, Regal and Cinemark, are offering $4 tickets for all movies, showtimes and formats.

What's more, moviegoers can enjoy bargains on sodas and popcorn, depending on which theater you head to. (AMC is offering a small fountain drink and popcorn for just $5.)

Last year's inaugural National Cinema Day, organized by the Cinema Foundation, saw an estimated 8.1 million people buying $3 tickets on Saturday, Sept. 3. This year, the event has been moved to Sunday and costs $1 more.

Find Northeast Ohio screenings near you for National Cinema Day here.

