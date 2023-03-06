Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

The Winchester To Host Premiere Event for New 'Little Lion's Den' Episodes

The live action comedy series is filmed in Cleveland

By on Mon, Mar 6, 2023 at 3:46 pm

click to enlarge The Winchester To Host Premiere Event for New 'Little Lion's Den' Episodes
Courtesy of Alex Ward
A live action comedy series that its producers describe as "a shell-shocked, LSD-drenched, doomsday-prepper version of Peewee's Playhouse," Little Lion's Den centers on "two rejects of society" who think they've found their calling when they begin hosting a "little men's club." 

On March 13, ten new Little Lion's Den episodes will debut on Means TV. In advance of the March 13 debut, the Winchester Music Tavern in Lakewood will host a premiere screening at 8 p.m. on Thursday. 

Filmed in a garage on West 128th St., the show is Cleveland-focused and stars a puppet loosely inspired by the late Mike Trivisonno.

"There's a very unique, oddball humor to it, and the entire thing has a very lo-fi unsettling '80s rustbelt basement vibe," says creator Alex Ward. "It's hilarious but also commonly referred to as 'nightmare fuel.'"

Choir Boy (Cleveland's Adam Klopp) scores the series.

"[Kloop] provides an irresistible soundtrack that somehow combines the goofiness of Crash Bandicoot with the ominous themes from Twin Peaks," says Ward.

Cast members will be on hand for the Winchester event. Tickets cost $10.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
