The Winchester To Host Premiere Event for New 'Little Lion's Den' Episodes

A live action comedy series that its producers describe as "a shell-shocked, LSD-drenched, doomsday-prepper version of,"centers on "two rejects of society" who think they've found their calling when they begin hosting a "little men's club."On March 13, ten new Lion's Den episodes will debut on Means TV. In advance of the March 13 debut, the Winchester Music Tavern in Lakewood will host a premiere screening at 8 p.m. on Thursday.Filmed in a garage on West 128th St., the show is Cleveland-focused and stars a puppet loosely inspired by the late Mike Trivisonno."There's a very unique, oddball humor to it, and the entire thing has a very lo-fi unsettling '80s rustbelt basement vibe," says creator Alex Ward. "It's hilarious but also commonly referred to as 'nightmare fuel.'"Choir Boy (Cleveland's Adam Klopp) scores the series."[Kloop] provides an irresistible soundtrack that somehow combines the goofiness of Crash Bandicoot with the ominous themes from," says Ward.Cast members will be on hand for the Winchester event. Tickets cost $10.