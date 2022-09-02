Twelve Hours of Terror Returns to Capitol Theatre

Cleveland Cinemas' beloved annual horror movie marathon "12 Hours of Terror" returns to the Capitol Theatre Oct. 15 after a pandemic hiatus.
Two films adapted from the fictional work of Stephen King headline this year's extravaganza, which runs from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the three-screen venue in Cleveland's Gordon Square Arts District.
“The blood is back at the Capitol Theatre!” said David Huffman, former Cleveland Cinemas marketing and programming guru who has returned to coordinate the special event, in a press release. “Cleveland horror fans have been clamoring for their favorite tradition to return for the past two years. I’m excited about this year’s line-up because the titles run the gamut from true horror classics to forgotten gems.”
The two Stephen King films will be the 1976 classic Carrie,
starring Sissy Spacek, and the more recent The Mist
(2007), based on King's novella of the same name.
Additional titles include Graduation Day
(1981), Bride of Re-Animator
(1990), Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight
(1995), and Jason X
(2002). As usual, the mini-festival will include a surprise screening that guests won't know until it begins.
Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door, and can be purchased ahead of time at clevelandcinemas.com
, fandango.com
, atomtickets.com
, or at the Capitol Theatre box office.
Guests can expect, among other things, door prizes, concession deals, a pizza party courtesy of the Ohio Pie Co. and horror/genre films for purchase from Future Video.
***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.