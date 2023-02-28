10 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

Courtesy Ticketmaster
Titus Andronicus, see Wed.
WED 03/01
Titus Andronicus
“(I’m) Screwed,” the first single from The Will To Live
, the latest effort from conceptual indie rockers Titus Andronicus includes an official music video from director Ray Concepcion that finds the band performing on a flatbed truck during the Independence Day Parade in the band's hometown of Glen Rock, NJ. The track introduces the narrator of The Will To Live
at the moment he realizes the walls are closing in. It’s heady stuff. Expect the group to perform it as well as tunes from a career that dates back nearly 15 years now. The indie rock band performs at 8 p.m. at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
.
THU 03/02
Toto
This classic rock act played the Agora on its very first tour of the United States as Toto. The Agora show took place in February of 1979, was broadcast on both radio and television locally and eventually was broadcast overseas as well on Japanese television. The group, which reformed in 2010 with former vocalist Joseph Williams and keyboardist Steve Porcaro coming back into the picture, plays at 7:30 tonight at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
.
The Winery Dogs
The Winery Dogs formed in 2012 when talk show host Eddie Trunk told singer-guitarist Richie Kotzen that drummer Mike Portnoy and bassist Billy Sheehan were looking to form a power trio. They had tried to work with singer-guitarist John Sykes, but that band had fizzled. Sheehan knew Kotzen from their Mr. Big days in the late 1990s, so a collaboration certainly had potential. The guys casually wrote a few tunes would wind up on the band’s self-titled debut, which the band recorded at Kotzen’s home. For the follow-up album, 2015’s Hot Streak
, the band recorded drums at a proper studio and then worked on fleshing out the songs at Kotzen’s studio. The current tour supports the trio's latest effort, the hard rocking III
. The band performs tonight at 7. Local hard rocker Shawn Perry opens.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
FRI 03/03
Legendz of the Streetz: Reloaded Tour 2023
Legendz of the Streetz: Reloaded Tour 2023, a concert that features hip-hop acts such as Jeezy, TI and Gucci Mane, comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
.
Skillet and Theory of a Deadman
Skillet, a hard rock act that's just released its 11th full-length album, Dominion Theory
, has teamed up with fellow heard rockers Theory of a Deadman for this co-headlining run dubbed the Rock Resurrection tour. Theory of a Deadman is promoting its latest effort, Dinosaur. The trek comes to the Agora tonight. Doors open at 6 p.m.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
SAT 03/04
Colony House
Colony House, an indie rock band made up of brothers Will and Caleb Chapman, self-describes itself as “landlocked surf rock.” They've said their hometown of Franklin, TN has inspired their new album, The Cannonballers
. The title track finds the band delivering a jittery pop gem. The group performs tonight at 7 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Chuck Prophet & the Mission Express
Singer-guitarist Chuck Prophet has put together an incredible career. The guy started out with the garage rock act Green on Red in the ’80s and then spent much of the ’90s working as a songwriter in Nashville where he wrote hits for acts like Heart, Solomon Burke, Kim Richey and Chris Knight. In the 2000s, he put together the Mission Express, a killer band named after the bus line that runs through his neighborhood, and has toured heavily behind a slew of terrific solo efforts. The veteran alt-country singer-songwriter comes to the Beachland Ballroom tonight at 8. Ray Flanagan Trio opens. Tickets cost $25.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Hello!3D
This local band's latest single, “Old Bus,” equally sounds like it belongs on the soundtrack to a Western film or a comedy. The careening “Thin Air and Alcohol,” another terrific single, has a manic energy to it. The band worked on a bunch of songs last October and has slowly added originals to the live sets. The live show was 80/20 covers, but it’s tipped to maybe 70/30 in favor of originals now. The band performs tonight at 7 in the House of Blues Foundation Room.
308 Euclid Ave, 216-274-3370, houseofblues.com
.
SUN 03/05
Tamir Hendelman
Known for his dynamic and sensitive approach at the piano and his imaginative arrangements for his trio, Pianist/composer/arranger Tamir Hendelman has performed and, recorded with an array of vocalists, from Natalie Cole to Barbra Streisand, Roberta Gambarini and Tierney Sutton. A member of the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra since, 2001, he has performed, recorded or arranged for artists, ranging from Sean Jones, Benny Golson, Lori Bell, Eddie, Henderson, Houston Person, Richard Galliano, Claudio, Roditi, Graham Dechter, Wycliffe Gordon and Scott Hamilton. He performs tonight at 7 at the Bop Stop.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org
.
TUE 03/07
Os Mutantes
One of the leaders of tropicália, the influential, culture-spanning arts movement that took place in Brazil in the 1960s, Os Mutantes never played Cleveland until the Beachland booked the band in 2009. At that show, the group delivered a thrilling two-hour show that touched on its psych-rock past. The band returns to the Beachland tonight at 8. Ghost Funk Orchestra opens.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
