11 Concerts in Cleveland to Catch in May

click to enlarge
Credit: Travis Shinn
The art-rock group Puscifer plays MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. See: Sunday, May 28.
THU 05/18
The Aquadolls
In advance of the release of their new album that's due out June 2, the Aquadolls swing into town tonight to play House of Blues Cambridge Room. So far, the group has released the singles “Beachy,” "Sneaky" and "Burn Baby Burn." The infectious tracks bring together melodic ’60s harmonies and ’90s-driven rock in a really accessible way.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
FRI 05/19
Brit Floyd
Formed in 2011, Brit Floyd goes all out in paying tribute to the British psychedelic rock group. It offers “immense, immaculately curated state-of-the-art production,” as it’s put in a press release. Dubbed 50 Years of Dark Side, the current tour celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Floyd’s masterpiece, The Dark Side of the Moon, and the shows feature more than two and a half hours of Pink Floyd music. The concert begins tonight at 7 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
SAT 05/20
Judy Collins Presents Wildflowers
The Cain Park Chamber Orchestra backs singer-songwriter Judy Collins as she revisits songs from her 1967 album, Wildflowers, for tonight's show at Cain Park. The album yielded Collins's first Top 10 hit and her first Grammy too. She'll perform the LP in its entirety. The concert begins at 8.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
Lynyrd Skynyrd
This Southern rock act's lineup has changed drastically since it formed in Jacksonville in 1973. According to press materials, its legacy includes a catalog of more than 60 albums, billions of streams and tens of millions of records sold, giving it a loyal fanbase despite the absence of original members. Songs such as “Free Bird” and “Sweet Home Alabama” helped bring Southern rock into the mainstream. The group comes to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica tonight at 7.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
SUN 05/21
Pedro the Lion
For the current tour that brings Pedro the Lion, the indie rock act that David Bazan has helmed for nearly 30 years, to the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights tonight, the group will revisit early albums It’s Hard to Find a Friend and Control. A consummate songwriter with literary sensibilities, Bazan has said that he intends to emphasize the rough-around-the-edges quality to the songs and that the live show will really rock. The music starts at 8:30.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
WED 05/24
Future Islands
Hipster media outlets such as Pitchfork and NME gave this indie rock band a boost when they praised its 2014 album, Singles. With their shimmering synths and earnest vocals, songs such as “Seasons (Waiting on You)” have a ’70s singer-songwriter vibe to them without sacrificing any indie cred. The current tour that brings the band to the Agora supports the 2020 album As Long as You Are. Doors open tonight at 7. Deeper opens the show.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
THU 05/25
John Mellencamp
The veteran rocker comes to Connor Palace tonight at 8 for the first of two shows (Mellencamp also performs at the venue at 8 tomorrow night). Expect to hear songs such as "Paper in Fire," "Small Town," "Pink Houses" and "Jack & Diane" in what will essentially be a greatest-hits set. If you’re thinking of attending both shows, you might want to look at setlists from previous shows. It appears Mellencamp simply plays the same set each night.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Ugly Kid Joe
This hard rock band formed in 1987 and experienced a degree of commercial success as the group benefited from an early ‘90s tour with Ozzy Osbourne. Like many heavy metal bands of the era, the group would break up in 1997 when album sales saw diminishing returns. It subsequently reunited in 2010 and just released Rad Wings of Destiny last year. The retro-sounding album draws from the hard rock of the ’80s (think Judas Priest or Motley Crue) and includes a rousing cover of the Kinks’ classic “Lola.” Doors open at 7 tonight for the band’s concert at the Agora.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
FRI 05/26
Welcome Home 017 Featuring Jimpster & Smooth Talk
Jimpster alias has become one the most revered deep house artists operating on the scene today. His labels Freerange and Delusions of Grandeur continue to help break new music and impressive acts such as Detroit Swindle, Tornado Wallace and Session Victim. From his UK base, Jimpster has become a standard-bearer and custodian of the authentic house sound. He performs tonight at 9 at Crobar. Cleveland's Smooth Talk opens the show.
3244 St. Clair, 216-771-4727, crobar1921.com
SUN 05/28
Steve Morse Band
Reunited and performing together for the first time in more than 10 years, the Steve Morse Band is led by its namesake, guitar hero Morse (the Dixie Dregs, Deep Purple). As far as guitar heroes go, Morse probably hasn’t entirely gotten his due, but his technical style of playing certainly puts him near the top of the heap. Expect to hear tracks from throughout the hard rock group's 30-year history at tonight’s show, begins at 7:30 at Music Box Supper Club.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
Puscifer
Led by Ravenna native Maynard James Keenan and British singer Carina Round, this art-rock group comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 8. The group takes a theatrical approach to its live shows and you can expect to see anything from dancing aliens to artsy video treatments. This tour supports the recently released Existential Reckoning (Re-Wired), a collection of remixes that finds acts such as Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Phantogram reimaging tunes from 2020’s Existential Reckoning and adding sonic density to tunes that were already sonically dense.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
