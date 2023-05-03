15 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through May 16

click to enlarge
THU 05/04
Josh Justice
Lizzo brings her tour to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Haken
This English progressive metal band formed way back in 2007 with multi-instrumentalist Richard Henshall and singer Ross Jennings at the helm. Those two guys continue to guide the group, which just released its seventh album, Fauna
. The album's latest single, "The Alphabet of Me," features percolating synths and falsetto-like vocals as it equally evokes Queen and Depeche Mode. Expect to hear it alongside tracks from the band's extensive catalog at tonight's show at House of Blues. Doors open at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
FRI 05/05
The Cactus Blossoms
Fronted by Minneapolis-based brothers Page Burkum and Jack Torrey, the Cactus Blossoms keep rock's vocal harmony tradition alive with their original songs that have gotten them onto tours with acts such as Wilco, Jenny Lewis and Lucius. Last year, the band released One Day
and an EP of songs by Bob Dylan. The group performs tonight at 8 at Beachland Tavern.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
Ministry
Ministry's current tour that comes to the Agora tonight promises to offer a career retrospective of the industrial rock band's greatest works. Each night of the tour, the band will plan songs from across the span of the band’s full catalog, including the latest works from the 2021 album, Moral Hygiene
. Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly open. Doors are at 6 p.m.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
The Sadies
Formed by brothers Travis and Dallas Good nearly 30 years ago, the Sadies draw from surf, garage rock and traditional country. Steve Albini (PJ Harvey, Nirvana) recorded the band's first album, which included a guest appearance by Neko Case on vocals. The Sadies have since released 16 albums with musical guests such as Robyn Hitchcock, Garth Hudson, Jon Spencer, John Doe and Andre Williams. The group comes to the Beachland Ballroom tonight at 8. The Insect and Julianna Riolino open.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
SAT 05/06
Good Kid
The indie band just released its newest single “Mimi’s Delivery Service” and its latest EP, Good Kid 3. The group offers a blend of J-rock, indie-rock, and pop-punk influences to create bright and energetic music with high octane riffs, catchy melodies, and clever lyricism. The group performs tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
Silverstein
Misery Made Me
, the latest effort from indie rockers Silverstein, takes its inspiration from the collective turmoil, frustration and anxiety of the past few years. "It’s a record that is a product of the moment in time in which it was created yet doesn’t feel like it will date itself anytime soon, as many of its topics of loneliness, anxiety and isolation are eternal human struggles," reads a press release about the album. The indie band brings its tour in support of the album to the Agora tonight. Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy and One Step Closer open. Doors are at 6.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
SUN 05/07
Sabrina Carpenter
This singer-songwriter and actress recently released a slew of chart-topping pop singles, including "Skin," "Skinny Dipping" and "Fast Times." Mixing pop and R&B on a song such as "Nonsense," Carpenter comes off as a stylish diva whose popularity appears ready to explode. She performs tonight at 7 at the Agora. Blu DeTiger opens.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
Chicago
Chicago’s sold-out gig a few years back at this venue was a jaw-dropping experience on a number of levels. The horn section provided a swirling storm of constant activity. The band's earned its legendary reputation for a reason — you could watch the conversations between these guys all night long. Expect a similar show tonight as the band returns Northeast Ohio. The group performs at 7:30 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
TUE 05/09
Gov’t Mule
This jam band comes to the Masonic tonight at 8 as part of a tour in support of the forthcoming Peace…Like a River
, the band’s 12th studio album and follow-up to the chart-topping, Grammy-nominated blues album Heavy Load Blues. The rootsy single “Dreaming Out Loud” features Ivan Neville and Ruthie Foster. For the stirring song, Haynes wove together inspirational quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Robert and John Kennedy, and the late civil rights leader and U.S. Representative John Lewis.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com
Emily King
Special Occasion
, the latest effort from singer-songwriter Emily King, represents King’s first album in four years, following her multi-Grammy-nominated Scenery. Songs such as “This Year,” “False Start” and “Bad Memory” (featuring special guest Lukas Nelson), show off her sharp pop sensibilities. The percolating “Medal” features bass, rhythmic hand claps, and gentle piano riffs. Expect to hear it alongside other new tracks from Special Occasion when King plays House of Blues Cambridge Room tonight at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
WED 05/10
Coheed and Cambria
For this tour, this prog-metal band will perform No World for Tomorrow in full, along with a mix of songs from its back catalog. The band recently released an official music video, showcasing a live performance of the power ballad “Beautiful Losers.” The group comes to the Agora tonight at 7. Deafheaven opens.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
FRI 05/12
Lizzo
This singer, actress and rapper began her career under-the-radar back in 2011. Her third album, 2019's Cuz I Love You, established her as a superstar, yielding defiant anthems such as "Truth Hurts," "Juice" and "Tempo." After closing out 2022 with two sold-out Kia Forum shows in L.A., Lizzo embarked on an extension of that trek, dubbed the Special 2our, last month. The jaunt includes a stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 8.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
SAT 05/13
An Evening with Natalie Merchant
Former 10,000 Maniacs singer Natalie Merchant brings her tour in support of her ninth solo album, Keep Your Courage, to the State Theatre tonight at 8. When Merchant joined 10,000 Maniacs back in 1981, she was only 17 years old, but she already possessed a powerhouse voice. Her vocal prowess would help the band achieve mainstream success in the late ’80s and early ’90s when folk-pop tunes such as “What’s the Matter Here?,” “These Are the Days” and “Like the Weather” became hits.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
SUN 05/14
Clutch
While this band’s music could be called heavy metal/hard rock, this terrific group that formed in the early ’90s also draws from the blues and from progressive rock. The hard rock act comes to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica with openers Amigo the Devil and Nate Bergman. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
TUE 05/16
Blink-182
The San Diego band that brought NOFX-inspired pop-punk to the masses sold millions of albums during its heyday in the '90s. That lineup has reunited to record a new album and hit the road for this tour that brings it to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7:30. The new single "Edging" suggests the band hasn't lost a step. Expect the new track to receive just a warm a response as classics such as "What's My Age Again?" and "Dammit."
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
