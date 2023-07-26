14 Concerts to Catch Through Early August in Cleveland

click to enlarge
THU 07/27
Credit: Jack Guy
Singer-songwriter Maggie Rose plays the Rock Hall. See: Friday, July 28.
Crash Test Dummies
To celebrate the fact that it’s been 30 years since Crash Test Dummies recorded their debut album, The Ghosts That Haunt Me, the Canadian group has embarked on a tour that comes to the Cain Park tonight. The trek follows a successful 25th anniversary tour for 1993’s God Shuffled His Feet. Original members Brad Roberts, Ellen Reid, Dan Roberts and Mitch Dorge will be joined onstage by Stuart Cameron and Marc Arnould. The concert begins at 8 p.m.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com
Pop 2000 Tour
During what will undoubtedly be a night of nostalgia for the 2000s, boy bands/pop acts from yesterday, including BBMAK, LFO, O-Town, Sparky B and Chris Kirkpatrick, perform tonight at 7 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
FRI 07/28
Maggie Rose
Since her breakout a few years ago, singer-songwriter Maggie Rose has shared the stage with artists such as Kelly Clarkson, Heart, Joan Jett, Marcus King, the Mavericks, Fitz & the Tantrums, Kingfish and the Revivalists. Currently prepping a new studio album, she also hosts her own podcast, Salute the Songbird, which is now in its fourth season. She performs tonight at 8 at the Rock Hall. Local singer-songwriter Chayla Hope opens.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com
SAT 07/29
Gogol Bordello
When Ukrainian-born singer Eugene Hütz came to New York in the late ’90s, he had a batch of songs that encapsulated the “traumas” of his experience as an immigrant. He would eventually form the gypsy punk band Gogol Bordello and record some of those tunes, which marked a departure from the noisy punk rock he played in previous bands. Gogol Bordello brings its distinctive brand of gypsy punk rock back to House of Blues tonight at 7. The live show is off-the-rails and highly recommended.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
TUE 08/01
Cavetown
Uniting Cavetown collaborators and friends, this 12-date tour is a such a special one for his rabid, cult-like fanbase made up mostly of teens, that fans reportedly line up for hours outside venues. One dollar from every ticket sold benefiting his newly-formed LGBTQ+ youth organization, and at each show, a This Is Home tent will welcome local LGBTQ+ youth organizations to connect with fans. Mxmtoon, Ricky Montgomery and grentperez share the bill. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
WED 08/02
Death Grips
Year of the Snitch, the last studio effort from this experimental punk rock band, dropped in 2018, so you can think of this tour as a way for the band to reintroduce itself. The group's live show is an incendiary affair that will likely translate well on the Agora's expansive stage. Tonight's show begins at 8.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
THU 08/03
Los Lobos
Los Lobos introduced its distinctive South-of-the-border sound to American audiences decades ago. A few years back, it even toured to mark its 50th anniversary. The East Los Angeles band returns to Music Box Supper Club tonight at 7:30. The local Latin band the Labra Brothers will open, and the gig will mark the first public show that'll include all five Labra siblings.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com
FRI 08/04
Mudvayne: The Psychotherapy Sessions
Last year, this hard rock group embarked on the Freaks on Parade Tour with Rob Zombie, but this summer tour that brings it to Blossom marks Mudvayne’s first headlining endeavor since 2009. The band will be joined by a number of supporting acts, including Coal Chamber, who'll be performing for the first time in eight years, GWAR, Nonpoint and Butcher Babies. The concert begins at 5:30 p.m.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
WMMS Buzzard Fest
Nineties alt-rock acts Incubus, Bush, Live and Filter headline this music festival that takes place today and tomorrow at Victory Park Ohio in North Ridgeville. There will also be art, activities for all ages, adventure, education and food. Doors open today at 3 p.m.
7777 Victory Lane, North Ridgeville, 440-954-8703, victorylivefest.com
SAT 08/05
Zac Brown Band
On tour in support of its latest album, The Comeback (Deluxe), which features re-recorded tracks with rock/country stars Blake Shelton, James Taylor, Jimmy Buffett, Cody Johnson, Jamey Johnson and Ingrid Andress, Zac Brown Band rolls into Canton tonight to play the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The concert begins at 8. Sat: Aug. 5.
2121 George Halas Dr. NW, Canton, 330-456-8207, profootballhof.com
WGAR Country Jam
Country superstar Chris Young headlines Country Jam, which takes place today at 1:30 p.m. at Victory Park Ohio in North Ridgeville. He's the most nominated artist at last year's Academy of Country Music Awards. The concert will also feature the first-ever solo Cleveland concert performance by Brian Kelley, one half of the Grammy-nominated duo Florida Georgia Line. Gavin DeGraw, Dalton Dover, Tigirlily Gold, Kidd G and Northeast Ohio's own Mark Leach.
7777 Victory Lane, North Ridgeville, 440-954-8703, victorylivefest.com
SUN 08/06
50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour
Dubbed the Final Lap Tour, this trek will feature 50 Cent reportedly performing dozens of fan-favorite and chart-topping hits along with select tracks that have not been performed live in decades. Plus, the tour will feature support from special guest and longtime friend, Busta Rhymes. The show starts at 7 tonight at Blossom.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com
Happy Together Tour 2023
The latest incarnation of the Happy Together Tour features the Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett, the Vogues, the Classics IV and the Cowsills. It rolls into MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 7:30.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html
TUE 08/08
Alter Bridge
Alter Bridge, a hard rock band that formed out of the ashes of arena rock act Creed, brings its tour in support of last year's Pawns & Kings to town tonight. Sevendust and Mammoth WVH, the group fronted by Wolfgang Van Halen, the son of the late Eddie Van Halen, opens. The show starts at 6 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com
