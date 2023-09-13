Cleveland Wing Week is ongoing through Sunday, September 17th!

7 Concerts to Catch This Week in Cleveland

Brandi Carlile, Cake and more real music in the real world

By on Wed, Sep 13, 2023 at 8:05 am

click to enlarge Brandi Carlile comes to Blossom on Saturday - Courtesy Live Nation
Courtesy Live Nation
Brandi Carlile comes to Blossom on Saturday
WED 09/13

Ne-Yo: Champagne and Roses Tour with Robin Thicke and Mario
Ne-Yo's debut studio album, 2006's In My Own Words was certified platinum in the United States, United Kingdom, Japan and Australia, helping turn the singer-songwriter and actor into an international star. Ne-Yo, who released his latest album, Self Explanatory, last year, brings his Champagne and Roses tour to Blossom tonight at 7:30. Robin Thicke and Mario open the show.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.

THU 09/14

Yung Bleu
Last year, this rapper released the hit single "Love in the Way," a ballad punctuated by fluttering synths and tender vocals, with Nicki Minaj, in advance of dropping his second studio album, Tantra. The album includes guest appearances by Fivio Foreign, Lucky Daye, Ty Dolla $ign, Ne-Yo, Zayn, Kelly Rowland and Lil Wayne. Earlier this year, he followed it up with Love Scars II, and he brings his tour in support of the album to the Agora tonight at 7.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com.

FRI 09/15

Flogging Molly
Led by singer-songwriter Dave King, this Irish punk band formed some 20 years in Los Angeles. Last year, it went back to its roots for its most recent album, Anthem, which reunited it with engineer Steve Albini (who worked with Flogging Molly on its first two albums, Swagger and Drunken Lullabies). The current tour brings the group to the Agora for a show with the Bronx and Vandoliers. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com.

Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors
This Nashville-based alt-country act just released Strangers No More, its ninth studio album, and it's a keeper. Holcomb wrote the tunes with friends such as Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor and Dave Barnes, who contributed his talents to the rousing “All the Money in the World.” The group headlines House of Blues tonight at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.

SAT 09/16

Cake
Formed in 1991 in Sacramento, CA, of all places, the indie rock act Cake came at rock music from a tangential perspective. The group added trumpet to the mix and would take on tunes such as the disco anthem "I Will Survive" and turn them into sardonic indie rock numbers. The veteran group comes to Jacobs Pavilion tonight at 7.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com.

Brandi Carlile
The talented singer-songwriter released her latest effort, In these Silent Days, back in 2021. Like the other releases in Carlile's catalog, it features poetic lyrics as Carlile draws from her pop, country and folk impulses. She comes to Blossom tonight at 7:30.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.

SUN 09/17

Jason Aldean: Highway Desperado Tour 2023
This country superstar released his 10th studio album, Macon, Georgia, last year. Featuring 20 new songs and an additional 10 live tracks, the album delivered Aldean his 27th No. 1 single in "Trouble with a Heartbreak,” a heavily produced tune that finds Aldean virtually talking his way through the pop/rock anthem. Aldean returns to Blossom tonight at 7:30.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].
Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

