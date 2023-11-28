7 Concerts to Catch This Week in Cleveland

click to enlarge
Credit: Jimmy Fontaine
Straight No Chaser comes to town, see Saturday 12/2
THU 11/30
WGAR Winter Wonder Jam Starring Lee Brice
Country singer Lee Brice headlines this holiday concert that also features Corey Kent and American Idol alum Chayce Beckham. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Connor Palace.
1615 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
FRI 12/01
Blizzard Bash
This WJCU charity concert put on by John Carroll University students returns in person after a four-year hiatus. All proceeds from this year's Blizzard Bash benefit Cuyahoga County’s largest emergency food provider, the Hunger Network. The lineup consists of Indre, the Marcus Smith band and Apostle Jone’s Mikey Silas & Friends. The event will also be DJ’d by Zachary ‘DJ Z13’ Sinutko, Matt Hribar and others. The event begins tonight at 7 at the Beachland Tavern.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Nathan-Paul
Local jazz musician Nathan-Paul hosts this special variety show at the Bop Stop that'll feature two shows. Trumpeter Brandon Woody will join Nathan-Paul and his band the Admirables for one of the performances. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org
.
SAT 12/02
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness — New Friends Tour 2023
The indie rocker returns to House of Blues tonight at 6. In keeping with his philanthropic approach, McMahon will donate $1 per ticket to the Dear Jack Foundation, which provides impactful programming that directly benefits adolescents and young adults diagnosed with cancer in order to improve their quality of life and create positive health outcomes from treatment to survivorship for patients and their families.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.
Straight No Chaser
Straight No Chaser, a musical group that features the "sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense," as it's put in a press release, has two RIAA Gold Certified albums, more than 1.5 million concert tickets sold, more than one billion streams on Pandora, and more than one million albums sold worldwide. The male a cappella group's concert begins tonight at 7:30 at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
.
SUN 12/03
Jazz Is Dead
This instrumental Grateful Dead cover band formed way back in the late '90s but then dissolved when its founder, T. Lavitz, passed away. The group reformed in 2015, and it comes to House of Blues tonight at 7.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
Pokey LaFarge
An Illinois-born songwriter with a highly individual and eclectic Americana style, Pokey LaFarge draws influence from a broad range of musical genres including jazz, blues, cumbia, reggae, soul, and gospel. His most recent album, In the Blossom of Their Shade
, showcases his unique style. He and his four-piece band perform tonight the Beachland Ballroom. Louisa Sancioff opens the show.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
.
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed