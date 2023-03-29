Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

8 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

The Magnetic Fields, DVSN, and more

By on Wed, Mar 29, 2023 at 11:14 am

click to enlarge DVSN performs at House of Blues. See: Saturday, April 1. - Photo credit: Nate Shuls
Photo credit: Nate Shuls
DVSN performs at House of Blues. See: Saturday, April 1.

WED 03/29

The Magnetic Fields
The Magnetic Fields, a terrific indie rock band led by singer-songwriter Stephin Merritt, will bring its "orchestral-pop experience" that features cello, piano, ukulele, and other acoustic and electric instrumentation, to Music Box Supper Club tonight. The concert will cover much of the band’s catalog and also celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band's 1992 EP, The House of Tomorrow. The show begins at 7:30.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com.

THU 03/30

Robyn Hitchcock
When Robyn Hitchcock played Music Box Supper Club back in 2014, we wrote that his "famously oddball stage banter started out light — one bizarre, hilarious turn of phrase after the other balancing passionate performances of 'The Wreck of Arthur Lee' and 'Only Stones Remain.'" Expect something similar when the veteran British singer-songwriter returns to the venue tonight at 7:30.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com.

SAT 04/01

DVSN
This Toronto-based duo featuring producer Nineteen85 and vocalist Daniel Daley is best known for delivering slow jams. The group put out its second album, A Muse in Her Feelings, last year. It includes cameos from Future, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Popcaan, Buju Banton, Summer Walker, Jessie Reyez, Snoh Aalegra, Ty Dolla $ign and Shantel May in 2020. The tour that rolls into House of Blues tonight at 7 supports the new album, Working on My Karma. The tour will be the first time the duo performs the majority of the songs in front of a live audience.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.

An Evening with Cowboy Junkies
In 1988, Cowboy Junkies made their mark with The Trinity Session, a beautifully recorded release that relied on a combination of folk, blues and rock. Some 30 years on, the Canadian band is still at it. In 2022, it released Songs of the Recollection, an album of covers of tunes that influenced it early on. The Canadian pop-rock band plays tonight at 8 at Music Box Supper Club.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com.

Steve Forbert
Singer-songwriter Steve Forbert comes to the Beachland Tavern tonight in support of his acclaimed album, Moving Through America. A cancer survivor, he's been on major labels and indies and had his songs covered by people like Rosanne Cash and Keith Urban. He survived being labeled the “new Dylan” and once famously passed on being on the cover of Rolling Stone. Filled with character portraits and quirky insights, the album "unfolds like a mosaic of modern-day American life delivered by someone who's been crisscrossing the country for nearly half a century," as it's put in a press release.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.

Grand Funk Railroad
This version of the classic rock band includes original founding members Don Brewer (vocals and drums, writer, and singer of the, band's big hit, "We’re an American Band") and bassist Mel Schacher along with some seasoned musicians who've played with the likes of Billy Squier and KISS. The veteran rock band performs tonight at 8 at the Goodyear Theater in Akron.
1201 East Market St., Akron, goodyeartheater.com.

Jill Scott
In 2020, the pandemic cut short Jill Scott's 20th-anniversary tour celebrating her breakthrough album, Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. I. Earlier this year, Scott resumed the tour, which will find the singer-songwriter playing the album in its entirety. The concert begins tonight at 8 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html.

MON 04/03

The Bobby Lees
The Bobby Lees come to the Beachland Tavern tonight at 8 on their first national tour in support of the recently released album, Bellevue. Guitar World described the co-ed quartet as “deliciously sleazy garage rock… that recalls the spit and vigor of CBGBs in the ’70s.” Henry Rollins, Iggy Pop, Debbie Harry, Mike Patton and so many others have been vocal supporters of the young Woodstock, NY-based outfit.
Beachland Tavern, 15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
