8 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

Bob Dylan, KISS and more real music in the real world

By on Wed, Oct 18, 2023 at 7:00 am

click to enlarge Bob Dylan comes to Akron on Saturday - Raph_PH/FlickrCC
Raph_PH/FlickrCC
Bob Dylan comes to Akron on Saturday

WED 10/18

Kiss the Tiger
This Minneapolis indie rock band has toured with bands like Low Cut Connie and Emily Wolfe and has opened regionally for acts like the Hold Steady, Golden Smog and Lake Street Dive. It plays the Beachland Tavern tonight in a show that marks its first headlining gig in Cleveland.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.

FRI 10/20

The Fifth Wheel
Two songs from this regional act's 1995 debut album, Nothing, received commercial radio airplay, and the group opened for acts such as the Verve Pipe, LIVE, Alanis Morissette, 10,000 Maniacs, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Edwyn Collins and Bob Dylan. It celebrates its 30th anniversary with tonight's show at Jilly's Music Room in Akron. The concert also celebrates the release of EPIC: Live at Peabody’s Down Under.
111 N Main St., Akron, 330-576-3757, jillysmusicroom.com.

Jessie Murph Presents the Cowboys and Angels Tour
Named an Artist to Watch by several media outlets, singer-songwriter Jessie Murph put out the single, “Cowboys and Angels,” earlier this year. More recently, Murph collaborated with Diplo and Polo G on “Heartbroken," a major hit. The singer-songwriter performs tonight at 7 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.

SAT 10/21

Bob Dylan
The iconic singer-songwriter brings his Rough and Rowdy Ways to the Akron Civic Theatre tonight at 8. Given the way Dylan rearranges his classic tunes, you'll either love or hate his unique approach to performing live. The theater setting, however, seems to suit the 82-year-old and reviews of this tour have been generally positive.
182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com.

Engelbert Humperdinck
One of the last of the old-school lounge/soft rock singers who sings about romantic love like it’s something precious, Engelbert Humperdinck simultaneously hams it up and shows that he still takes his soft rock seriously in his campy live shows. Tonight at 7:30, the lounge singer returns to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html.

SUN 10/22

KISS — End of the Road Tour
The veteran shock rockers bring their final tour (or so they say) to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7:30. As much as their crass commercialism makes rock 'n' roll purists cringe, singer-bassist Gene Simmons and singer-guitarist Paul Stanley have written some rousing numbers over the years. Expect to hear a greatest-hits set that includes anthems such as "Detroit Rock City" and "I Love It Loud" alongside deeper tracks like the searing "Black Diamond."
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

The Zombies: Different Game Tour 23
Earlier this year, the Zombies celebrated the release of their new, album with multiple performances at this year’s SXSW Festival in Austin in March. A five-week sell-out tour back home in the U.K. followed, and now, the Rock Hall Inductees bring their tour in support of their latest album, Different Game, to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. The show starts tonight at 7:30.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html.

MON 10/23

Be Your Own Pet
Over the summer, indie rockers Be Your Own Pet released their long-awaited new album, Mommy, marking a triumphant return to both the stage and airwaves this past year after nearly 15 years apart. The band is hitting the road this fall for its first tour since reuniting and will perform tonight at 8 at the Beachland Ballroom. A Giant Dog and Birthday Girl open.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com.

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].
