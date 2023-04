8 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo Riot grrrl icons Bikini Kill come to the Agora. See: Sunday, April 16.



Often sounding like multiple guitarists working at once, Selwyn Birchwood has carved out a nice name for himself on the blues circuit these past few years. With 2021's, Birchwood shows off a flair for tight riffs and flashy lead work. It’s clear that Birchwood has a knack for dynamics, and it’s a real treat to hear him combine that penchant with more traditional blues moves. Tonight's concert takes place at 7:30 at Music Box Supper Club.1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com Will Yip (the Menzingers, Title Fight, Tigers Jaw), produced Ten Stories High, the latest effort from the Bouncing Souls. Yip highlights a new approach for the band, while also providing the big hooks for which the band is known. Single "Back to Better" perfectly balances its pop and punk elements. On tour in support of the new album, the New Jersey-based act kicks off a two-night stand at the Grog Shop tonight at 7. Pittsburgh’s Anti-Flag, a group that deftly mixes leftist politics into its rousing, call-to-arms tunes, opens the shows.2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs New Edition emerged way back in 1983 when it released its chart-topping album. The title track even knocked Michael Jackson's "Beat It" out of the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Black Singles chart. Featuring Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill, the group continues to be an influential R&B act. A press release for the current trek promises the band will perform songs it didn't perform on last year’s trek. The concert starts tonight at 7:30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Keith Sweat, Guy and Tank open the show.One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com Djunah (pronounced JUNE-uh) features frontwoman Donna Diane, who pulls triple duty, simultaneously playing guitar and singing. She also “pulverizes” a Moog bass organ with her foot. Drawing a broad range of comparisons from Diamanda Galás to Melvins, Djunah pairs Diane’s powerful vocals with heavy guitars and punishing drums courtesy of Jared Karns (Their/They’re/There, Hidden Hospitals). Quiet Zoo, Brain Cave and Vivora open the show, which begins at 9 at the Happy Dog. Tickets start at $10.5801 Detroit Ave., 216-651-9474, happydogcleveland.com Organizers of this benefit concert say that musician Keith Lamar is wrongfully convicted and to call attention to his plight, they've organized this benefit concert. From prison, LaMar has managed to create poetry and music. In 2022, he was joined by award-winning professional jazz musicians (including the likes of Arturo O’Farrill, Samora Pinderhughes, Caroline Davis, Nick Hakim, Brian Jackson, and many more) to record an album. LaMar and his partner/co-producer—pianist and composer Albert Marquès—have taken the show all over the world and performed for sold-out crowds. LaMar calls in via phone to lend his spoken word poetry. Tonight's show at the Bop Stop marks the first time that Freedom First will be in Ohio. The concert begins at 7.2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org A feminist punk band that put the Riot Grrrl movement on the map in the ‘90s, Bikini Kill reformed three years ago to tour in support of the reissue of two major albums,and, available now on vinyl and CD for the first time since they went out of print seven years ago. The band also recently uploaded its entire catalog on streaming services. The streaming catalog includes 1991’sand 1998’s, the latter of which features production, guitar and vocals from Rock Hall inductee Joan Jett. While the group intended to play the Agora in 2020, the pandemic wiped out that date as well as two rescheduled dates. Tonight's show serves as the make-up date. It begins at 7. Donkey Bugs open.5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com Widely considered one of the best power-pop acts of all time, the '70s group Cheap Trick comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage tonight at 7. When the group performed here in town back in 2016, we wrote that the group displayed its mastery of "controlled chaos" and delivered "note-perfect performances imbued with the right amounts of underdog grit and rough edges." Expect a similar performance tonight from these Rock Hall Inductees.10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html The sonic alter ego of Michigan native Jason Singer, Michigander brings a 21-date headlining tour in support of the new EP,, to the Grog Shop tonight. Singer will have a band in tow to deliver songs such as the shimmering new single "Super Glue," one of many standout tracks on the sonically dense album. The show begins at 8.2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs