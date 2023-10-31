9 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

THU 11/02
Hunter Hayes: The Red Sky Tour Continued
This Louisiana-born singer-songwriter released his self-titled debut album in 2011 and hopped on the fast track to the top of Billboard's charts thanks to the successful single, "Wanted." His latest effort, Red Sky, features infectious pop tunes such as the spirited album opener, "High Tide." With its numerous references to California, the album celebrates sun and surf without reverting to cliches. The singer-songwriter comes to House of Blues tonight at 7.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
FRI 11/03
D.R.I 40th Anniversary Tour
Singer Kurt Brecht and guitarist Spike Cassidy are the remaining original members in this hardcore punk band that formed in Houston way back in 1982. Groups such as Anthrax, Death Angel, Kreator, Municipal Waste, Nuclear Assault and Slayer have reportedly cited the group as an influence. The band brings its 40th anniversary tour to the Winchester in Lakewood.
12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, facebook.com/TheWinchesterMusicTavern
.
Susto
Earlier this year, this indie rock act released its latest effort, My Entire Life. The album chronicles a period of rebirth for singer-songwriter Justin Osborne. After the release of the last record, he experienced a divorce, and he narrates the demise of that relationship. The group performs tonight at 8 at TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com
.
SAT 11/04
Hello! 3D Presents Sheer Spectacle: A Night of Sensory Psych Wonders
A Liquid Lights show will accompany local acts Hello! 3D, Shoreline Funk All-Stars, Rubix Groove, Brood X and Wave Magnetix when they perform tonight at 7 at House of Blues as part of this special event featuring some of Cleveland's best acts. DJ Teddy Eisenberg will man the wheels of steel.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
.
Grace Potter
Singer-songwriter Grace Potter initially emerged out of St. Lawrence University in upstate New York and quickly found a foothold within the jam band scene. It wasn't long, however, before Potter started to appeal to country fans, too. Her 2007 record, This Is Somewhere, resonated with country singers, and Potter has said that Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Keith Urban and Taylor Swift all started listening to her albums. The singer-songwriter performs tonight at 7 at the Agora Theatre as she brings her Mother Road tour to town.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
SUN 11/05
Mac Sabbath
This rock band that satirizes both the world of fast-food consumerism and iconic heavy metal tunes brings its latest theatrical show to TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic tonight at 8.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com
.
Teddy Swims
Famous for posting a series of covers from his bedroom studio, this singer-songwriter signed a major label deal back in 2020. As a result, his profile has risen with the release of his major label debut, 2021’s Unlearning
EP, a collection of introspective tunes that show off his soulful voice. Swims brings his I've Tried Everything but Therapy Tour to the Agora tonight at 7.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
MON 11/06
Tech N9ne and Hollywood Undead
Veteran DIY rapper Tech N9ne could write a book about how to achieve success without the help of major labels and commercial radio. The same could be said for the rap/rock group Hollywood Undead. The two groups bring their co-headlining tour to the Agora tonight at 6.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
.
WED 11/08
P!NK: Trustfall Tour
Pop singer P!NK brings her highly theatrical tour in support of her latest album, Trustfall
, to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7:30. Released earlier this year, Trustfall represents the singer's first studio release since 2019.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.
