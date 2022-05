A Day To Remember Heading to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in July

The hard rock band A Day To Remember has just announced a new run of North American tour dates featuring special guests the Ghost Inside, Beartooth and Bad Omens.Dubbed Just Some Shows and Just Some More Shows, the tour includes a July 29 date at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Tickets to the A Day To Remember concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. tomorrow.