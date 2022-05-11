Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

A Day To Remember Heading to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in July

By on Wed, May 11, 2022 at 4:04 pm

click to enlarge eiyrb84s.jpg
The hard rock band A Day To Remember has just announced a new run of North American tour dates featuring special guests the Ghost Inside, Beartooth and Bad Omens.

Dubbed Just Some Shows and Just Some More Shows, the tour includes a July 29 date at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

Tickets to the A Day To Remember concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
