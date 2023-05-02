The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

A Haiku Review of Fucked Up’s Beachland Ballroom Concert

Straight to the point

By on Tue, May 2, 2023 at 8:38 am

A Haiku Review of Fucked Up's Beachland Ballroom Concert
Photo by Eric Heisig
Sometimes, the best way to express yourself is through poetry. And since most songs are poems anyway, why not use one to review a show?

Specifically, a haiku. That efficient yet majestic brand of art, clocking in at all of 17 syllables.

This one is for Canadian hardcore band Fucked Up’s show at the Beachland Ballroom. The six-piece band, led by Damian Abraham, barreled through a 75-minute set Monday night, playing their mix of punk, classic rock and psychedelia.

But enough windup:

Tie-dyed bald screamer
Leads Canadian sextet
Through groovy punk show

Photo by Eric Heisig
Photo by Eric Heisig
Eric Heisig is a freelance writer in Cleveland. He can be reached at [email protected]

