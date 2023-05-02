A Haiku Review of Fucked Up’s Beachland Ballroom Concert

click to enlarge Photo by Eric Heisig

Sometimes, the best way to express yourself is through poetry. And since most songs are poems anyway, why not use one to review a show?Specifically, a haiku. That efficient yet majestic brand of art, clocking in at all of 17 syllables.This one is for Canadian hardcore band Fucked Up’s show at the Beachland Ballroom. The six-piece band, led by Damian Abraham, barreled through a 75-minute set Monday night, playing their mix of punk, classic rock and psychedelia.But enough windup:Tie-dyed bald screamerLeads Canadian sextetThrough groovy punk show