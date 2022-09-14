Ace Frehley Headed to Kent Stage in December

click to enlarge
Ace Frehley.
Now a solo artist, former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley became the only former member of the band to crack the Top 10 on Billboard’s Top 200 albums chart with a solo album. His 2011 autobiography, No Regrets
, went on to become a New York Times
best-seller.
Frehley released his latest album, Origins II
, in 2020, and it features guests Robin Zander (Cheap Trick), Lita Ford, Bruce Kulick and John 5.
Frehley, a Rock Hall Inductee, performs on Dec. 9 at the Kent Stage.
Tickets to Ace Frehley’s concert at the Kent Stage
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.