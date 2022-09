Ace Frehley Headed to Kent Stage in December

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Kent Stage Ace Frehley.

Now a solo artist, former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley became the only former member of the band to crack the Top 10 on Billboard’s Top 200 albums chart with a solo album. His 2011 autobiography,, went on to become abest-seller.Frehley released his latest album,, in 2020, and it features guests Robin Zander (Cheap Trick), Lita Ford, Bruce Kulick and John 5.Frehley, a Rock Hall Inductee, performs on Dec. 9 at the Kent Stage. Tickets to Ace Frehley’s concert at the Kent Stage go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.