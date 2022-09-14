Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Ace Frehley Headed to Kent Stage in December

Former KISS guitarist is touring in support of a 2020 album

By on Wed, Sep 14, 2022 at 1:37 pm

click to enlarge Ace Frehley. - Courtesy of the Kent Stage
Courtesy of the Kent Stage
Ace Frehley.
Now a solo artist, former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley became the only former member of the band to crack the Top 10 on Billboard’s Top 200 albums chart with a solo album. His 2011 autobiography, No Regrets, went on to become a New York Times best-seller.

Frehley released his latest album, Origins II, in 2020, and it features guests Robin Zander (Cheap Trick), Lita Ford, Bruce Kulick and John 5.

Frehley, a Rock Hall Inductee, performs on Dec. 9 at the Kent Stage.

Tickets to Ace Frehley’s concert at the Kent Stage go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Music News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Concert Photos: Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at the Rock Hall in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at the Rock Hall in Cleveland
Photos From the NY State of Mind Tour with Wu Tang Clan and Nas at Blossom

Photos From the NY State of Mind Tour with Wu Tang Clan and Nas at Blossom
Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland
Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Music Slideshows

Concert Photos: Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at the Rock Hall in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at the Rock Hall in Cleveland
Photos From the NY State of Mind Tour with Wu Tang Clan and Nas at Blossom

Photos From the NY State of Mind Tour with Wu Tang Clan and Nas at Blossom
Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland
Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Music Slideshows

Concert Photos: Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at the Rock Hall in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Jimmy Eat World and Charly Bliss at the Rock Hall in Cleveland
Photos From the NY State of Mind Tour with Wu Tang Clan and Nas at Blossom

Photos From the NY State of Mind Tour with Wu Tang Clan and Nas at Blossom
Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland
Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Trending

Beachland Co-Owner/Cleveland Rocks: Past, Present & Future Executive Director on How IDLES Symbolize the Struggle for Success

By Cindy Barber

IDLES performing at the Beachland in 2019.

Cleveland's Bittersweet Revenge Releases Music Video for New Single

By Jeff Niesel

Bittersweet Revenge.

Bikini Kill To Play Agora in April 2023

By Jeff Niesel

Bikini Kill.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra to Play Covelli Center on November 20 and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on December 30

By Jeff Niesel

Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Also in Music

Downtown Cleveland Alliance Is Looking for a Few Good Buskers

By Jeff Niesel

A local musician performs on 4ht Street.

Cleveland's Bittersweet Revenge Releases Music Video for New Single

By Jeff Niesel

Bittersweet Revenge.

Band of the Week: Miss May I

By Jeff Niesel

Miss May I.

Rialto Theatre to Launch New Local Music Series in November

By Jeff Niesel

Akron-based band Glenn Lazear performing at the Rialto.
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us