The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

Aerosmith Rocking Into Cleveland One Final Time as Part of Farewell Tour

Tickets on sale for the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse show Friday

By on Mon, May 1, 2023 at 12:30 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Aerosmith Rocking Into Cleveland One Final Time as Part of Farewell Tour
Photo by Joe Kleon
Legendary rock band Aerosmith is coming to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sept. 21 as part of its Peace Out farewell tour. The show is likely to be the four-time Grammy-award winning act's final Cleveland appearance.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday. An array of VIP packages will also be available, which include perks such as a photo-op with band members and access to exclusive merchandise.

The Black Crowes, best known for '90s rock hits including "Hard to Handle" and "She Talks to Angels," will open the tour.

Aerosmith will be touring without drummer Joey Kramer, who opted not to take part in the tour so he can focus on his health and family, according to a band statement.

"Joey's unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed," the group wrote in a press release.

The 40-city farewell tour will kick off Sept. 2 in Philadelphia before hitting stops in Los Angeles, New York and Aerosmith's hometown of Boston for a New Year's Eve gig.

Tags:

About The Author

Scene Staff

Scene's award-winning newsroom oftentimes collaborates on articles and projects. Stories under this byline are group efforts.
Scroll to read more Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Five Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Weekend

By Jeff Niesel

Five Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Weekend

Elevation Festivals Announces Lineups for Upcoming WMMS Buzzard Fest and WGAR Country Jam

By Jeff Niesel

Bush.

Cleveland’s Brian Alan Hager Releases First Segment of New 'Rock and Soul' Album

By Jeff Niesel

Brian Alan Hager.

Cloud Nothings and Wavves Bring Co-Headlining Tour to Cleveland on June 11

By Vince Grzegorek

The Cloud Nothings come home once again

Also in Music

Cleveland’s Brian Alan Hager Releases First Segment of New 'Rock and Soul' Album

By Jeff Niesel

Brian Alan Hager.

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us